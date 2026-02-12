Why these Seahawks can deliver Seattle its first dynasty | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

“But what’s happiness? It’s a moment before you need more happiness.”

– Don Draper, “Mad Men”

An estimated crowd of close to a million people – a million – flooded the streets of Seattle to celebrate a champion. This is a city that savors every championship moment bestowed upon it by its preeminent teams.

We saw this happen 12 years ago, when the Seahawks took down the Broncos in the 2014 Super Bowl. We almost saw it a year later, when a second-and-goal from the 1 turned a sense of glee into a sense of gloom that lasted for more than a decade.

But when Seattle beat the Patriots 29-13 in the Super Bowl last Sunday, any angst from 11-plus years instantly vanished. The Seahawks established themselves as the world’s best football team, and it wasn’t particularly close.

Immortality? Unlocked. Posterity? Forever aware.

But in addition to the euphoria experienced by the fans with this victory was a sense of optimism: This team can keep doing this.

Seattle has had winners before. The Seahawks have captured a pair of Super Bowls, the Sonics won an NBA title, the Sounders have won two MLS Cups, the Huskies have won a national football championship and the Storm have won four WNBA titles.

What Seattle hasn’t really had – at least on the pro level – is a dynasty. It looked like establishing one was a possibility after the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl win after the 2013 season, but that never materialized.

Now, the chance is here.

This was not some last-hurrah Seahawks team. They were the third-youngest team in the league and have multiple stars coming back on their current contracts – some of which are rookie deals.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the league in receiving yards and won Offensive Player of the Year? Back on his rookie contract. Devon Witherspoon, the Pro Bowl cornerback who many thought should have won Super Bowl MVP? Back on a rookie contract. The same is true of star defensive back Nick Emmanwori and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

As for quarterback Sam Darnold? Signed through 2027. Second-team All-Pro linebacker Ernest Jones IV? Signed through 2027. Second-team All-Pro defensive lineman Leonard Williams? Signed through next season. This list can continue for a while with foundational players.

One could argue that the most significant contributor doesn’t wear a jersey, but rather a headset. What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has done in just two years is one of the more remarkable turnarounds in recent NFL history. His teams just keep getting better.

In his first year in 2024, his defense was among the top five in the league in the second half of the season. And in this past season, his team won its final 10 games – most of which were in dominant fashion.

Seattle was just a 4.5-point favorite going into the Super Bowl against the Patriots. Most who had been watching them all year knew the score would be more lopsided. And now, the Seahawks are +950 to win the Super Bowl next year (basically 9.5 to 1) – tied with the Rams at the top of the league. Again, most who watch this team likely think their chances are higher.

Yes, there will be players that might go. Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III is a free agent. Receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed is as well.

Same is true of safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen. Simply put: This team will not be the same next year. But as Jones said, the core is still there – and that core is ready to brave whatever comes next.

“Everybody’s gonna want your head now,” Jones said. “Everybody’s gonna want that spot, what you just felt. I think we got the right guys to get our minds right and reload and do it again.”

Plus, this team has reigning Executive of the Year John Schneider, who delivered a master class of decision-making over the past two years. He unloaded Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. He signed Darnold and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. He traded for Jones and Shaheed. He drafted Emmanwori and left guard Grey Zabel.

It seemed impossible that Schneider would ever match what he did from 2010-12, when he brought on Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Doug Baldwin and KJ Wright, among others, but this is pretty darn close

Of course, the NFL is the king of parity, and everyone has eyes on the Seahawks now. And this was a team that was also among the healthiest in the league all season. Hard to think that will last.

But the pieces are here. One can’t dispute that. They won a title, and hundreds of thousands celebrated in the streets. Right now, parades are luxuries. Maybe, just maybe, though – this team can turn them into rituals.