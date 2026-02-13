Former Gonzaga standout, Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales gets chance with Padres

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Could the Mariners face an old friend in one of their many Cactus League games against their complex neighbors – the San Diego Padres?

Veteran lefty Marco Gonzales is back in Peoria for another spring training, this time pitching on the Padres’ side of the Peoria Sports Complex.

Gonzales, who turns 33 on Monday, signed a minor league contract that included an invitation to MLB spring training with the Padres on Feb. 4.

“He threw in front of a couple of our scouts, showing he’s healthy and showing he’s back,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said at Thursday’s Cactus League media day.

The two scouts – Keith Boeck and Mike Borzello – are trusted members of Preller’s front office.

“With those two guys, when they feel like somebody has a chance to contribute, I take that as being pretty serious,” Preller said. “Those guys are good evaluators. They had a chance to go see and him throw and talk to him, ultimately were able to line up.”

Gonzales is trying to find his way back to the big leagues after a forearm issue cost most of the last two seasons.

After the Mariners traded him to the Braves along with Jarred Kelenic and Evan White after the 2023 season, ending a six-year relationship, Gonzales was almost immediately dealt to the Pirates. He started the season in Pittsburgh’s rotation, but after making three starts, he was forced to the injured list with forearm discomfort. He returned to make three starts in July before the issue returned. After another IL stint, he came back for one start in August. On Sept. 13, he underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon while also having an internal brace put on his ulnar collateral ligament, which had been replaced in 2016. He spent all of 2025 rehabbing the injury.

The Padres have at least one, if not two, spots open in their starting rotation with only Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove locked into starting spots. Randy Vazquez, who pitched in the rotation last season with some success, could garner one of the remaining two spots.

And Gonzales?

“Obviously, Marco has always been a guy, dating back to his college days, that knows how to pitch,” Preller said. “He has feel. He’s had a lot of success at the big league level. Scott Servais is in our organization and he’s seen up close and firsthand and knows how he pitches. (Servais) saw somebody that’s motivated and hungry and wants to come back and has something to prove. I think that kind of all led to the signing. Marco is going to get a real opportunity compete for one of our starting spots in the rotation.”

More international signings

The Mariners announced that they’ve added to their 2026 international free agent class, signing nine more players to go with the five players from the Dominican Republic that were announced when the signing period opened in January.

“We’re really happy to be able to compliment our international signings from last month with these nine players from Mexico and Venezuela,” said Frankie Thon Jr., the Mariners director of international scouting. “This group provides an intriguing blend of young, high-upside position players, along with experienced pitchers who have shown advanced feel for their age. We’re glad to be adding this level of talent to our minor league system.”

Headlining this group is Venezuelan catcher Daniel Alana, who received a $600,000 signing bonus per reports. Alana, 17, has a strong, thick 5-foot-11 frame with power from the right-side.

“He has that traditional mix of above-average raw power and arm strength that one tends to look for in a young Latin catcher,” Thon Jr. said.

The other signees:

Cristian Alvarado, RHP, Mexico

• Thon’s report: Alvardo, 22, has a burly, 6-foot frame. He has mid-90’s velocity, with some late cut to the fastball. He also has pitching experience in the Mexican summer league as well as the Mexican winter league.

German Arvayo, RHP, Mexico

• Thon’s report: Arvayo, 19, is a plus athlete with a lean, wiry 5-foot-10 frame. He recently converted to the mound, and has less than 1 year of pitching experience. He has low-90’s fastball velocity.

Fabian Gonzalez, INF/OF, Venezuela

• Thon’s report: Gonzalez, 17, is a left-handed hitting super utility player, who is a plus runner with solid hands on defense and a really aggressive style of play.

Gabriel Hidalgo, RHP, Venezuela

• Thon’s report: Hidalgo, 19, has a sturdy 6-foot frame. He is a strike-thrower with high-80’s to low-90’s velocity, along with sneaky ride.

Carlos Martinez, RHP, Venezuela

• Thon’s report: Martinez, 18, has a muscular 6-foot frame with a mid-90s velocity and a really quick arm.

Santiago Pereira, C, Venezuela

• Thon’s report: Pereira, 17, has a physical, athletic 5-foot-10 frame with an uphill, pull-oriented swing. He has above-average raw power and solid defensive tools.

Edgardo Toro, INF/OF, Venezuela

• Thon’s report: Toro, 18, has a long-levered 6-foot-1 frame with borderline double-plus raw strength. Defensively, he profiles as more of a left fielder or first baseman.

Adan Vallenilla, RHP, Venezuela

• Thon’s report: Vallenilla, 20, has a lean, wiry 5-foot-11 frame with advanced control and command, along with really polished mechanics. He has a low-90’s velocity with the fastball. He is a potential starter with plus overall feel.