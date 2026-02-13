Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeremy C. Gillespie and Shannon K. Funnemark, both of Spokane Valley.

Devon E. P. Skechak and Brittni L. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Jozi G. Puttock Barnes and Isabel Martinez, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Grace Howard, restitution of premises.

Harland D. Douglass Trust v. Amber Montgomery, et al., restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Isata Williams, restitution of premises.

Shaptown Inc. v. Ez Fix Smartphone Repair LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Bexco Property XXVIII LLC v. Amie Baldwin, restitution of premises.

Bexco Property XXVIII LLC v. Karynda Bender, et al., restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Kim Stevenson, et al., restitution of premises.

JVMV Somerset LLC, et al. v. Elijah Suryan, et al., restitution of premises.

Hong Huang v. Jessica Spencer, restitution of premises.

James Bean v. Logan Pipgras, Jared Pipgras and Joy Pipgras, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Anderson, Roberta J. and Christopher M.

Bond, Crystal L. and Arthur E.

Usher, Jordan M. and Tara N.

Donaldson, Jacob A. and Angelei R.

Blackwood, Alissia D. and Mead, Seth S.

Nyambura, Boniface and Sumailah, Tony

Paventy, Jeana and Joseph L.

Taxter, Clint E. and Jeralee

Craig, Lisa and Ronald

Dvorak, Jessica L. and Joshua B.

Cunningham, Kevin M. and Hutchinson, Madilyn

Poorman, Athena C. and Phoebe N.

Wright, Marcus D. and Lisa M.

Simmons, Carlos M., Jr. and Mandy

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Adam S. Donovan, 45; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Scott M. Ingram, 47; $2,000 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jahi B. Kabba, 24; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Julian A. Figueroa, 31; 47 days in jail with credit given for 47 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Angie L. Means, 41; 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Tyson J. Heath, 36; after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Matthew V. Bryant, 44; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Rhonda A. Ervin, Spokane; debts of $23,917.

Mackenzie B. and Garrett W. Naught, Colfax; debts of $86,756.

Lori L. Peterson, Spokane; debts of $628,861.

Eric D. Olstad, Liberty Lake; debts of $68,465.

Alexis M. Ivankovich, Spokane; debts of $154,804.

Evelyn K. Langford, Spokane; debts of $13,553.

Julie A. Krug, Spokane; debts not listed.

Khaled Tantawy, Spokane; debts $338,270.

Brian E. Stevens, Spokane; debts of $216,024.

Enoch A. Stevens, Spokane Valley; debts of $45,797.

Michael K. and Tammy L. Pierson, Ephrata; debts of $194,495.

Trevor A. and Kourtney M. Weiler, Spokane Valley; debts of $374,014.

Georgina L. Marshall, Spokane Valley; debts of $16,679.

Alejandro Guzman, Spokane; debts of $81,960.

Samuel M. and Mikaela Cummings, Pullman; debts of $468,804.

Wage-earner petitions

Steven J. Baergen, Spokane; debts of $279,776.

Ryan D. Lewis, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jordyn J. Frescas, Spokane; debts of $34,948.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kenneth W. McBride, 46; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.