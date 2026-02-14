Ask the doctors: It’s duration, not number of steps, that counts when walking

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I love walking and do at least 2 miles per day. I have followed the endless debate about how many steps per day is best with great interest. Apparently, there’s a new study that says the goal should be stamina and not steps? I’m not sure I understand, and I would like to know more.

Dear Reader: First, congratulations on having such a healthy habit in your daily life. Walking burns calories, supports cardiovascular health and helps with balance, flexibility and range of motion. It aids in blood sugar control and helps you maintain a healthy weight. It releases endorphins, improves mood and has been shown to play a role in improving cognition. It’s free. You need only a pair of supportive shoes and weather-appropriate clothing, and you can do it almost anywhere at any time.

Walking seems an unlikely exercise to generate debate. But as you point out, that’s exactly what happened with the near-mythic 10,000 steps. This number was interpreted as the ideal amount of walking per day. That number actually comes from a Japanese advertising campaign that, in 1965, promoted a brand of pedometer. More recent studies have challenged the 10,000 steps, coming in both lower and higher. Now, new research suggests it’s not total steps that matter most to heart health. It’s the length of time spent walking at a steady pace that is most important.

Researchers in the United Kingdom looked at two years of health data collected from 33,560 healthy adults who walked at least 8,000 steps per day. The participants, with an average age of 62, were among the more than half-million volunteers in a long-term health study called U.K. Biobank. The walkers were asked to wear fitness trackers for between three and seven days. Rather than analyzing the resulting tracking and health data solely in terms of the number of steps each person took, the researchers also created categories for duration.

They found that individuals whose walks lasted about 15 minutes had a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease than those who got their 8,000 steps through shorter walks. There was also a lower rate of death from any cause in the longer walkers. Because they all walked at least 8,000 steps per day, the researchers concluded that the disparity in health outcomes came down to the main difference between the groups, which was walk duration.

Why would duration matter? It takes time for the body to shift into exercise mode. As it makes the switch, heart rate rises, blood vessels dilate and blood flow increases. Muscles make the transition from sedentary to engaged, which means they begin to use fuel. As all of this happens, the metabolic and anti-inflammatory effects that help protect the heart and circulatory system begin to kick in.

The bottom line: Steps do matter, but duration may be even more important. By giving the body’s finely tuned systems time to warm up, the study suggests that the ordinary motion of walking has the potential to become a heart-protective habit.

