Cooking up style: The current trend in kitchens is for timeless design

Elements such as a concrete countertops, including one manufactured to mimic wood is highlighted by a ceramic backsplash. (Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes/TNS) (HOBBS/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

This is shaping up as a “back to basics” year for kitchen trends. While technology and innovation remain top of mind, when it comes to trends that will shape renovations, timeless and elegant is taking center stage.

Kitchens are not only the heart of the home, but also where a homeowner will recoup the most value when it comes to home selling. As a result, today’s homeowner is seeking style, function and value. To this end, trendy is out and timeless is in.

Countertop materials

Gone are the days of high maintenance. Today’s homeowner wants to renovate and be able to have a “worry-free” experience. Ceramics and man-made materials have advanced leaps and bounds in recent years, with it becoming difficult to tell porcelain from real stone.

Trends in tile

Whenever possible, tile is used to make a design statement. Full backsplashes and cabinetry create a more high-end look than leaving large areas of drywall exposed. Countertop colors are understated and modern, with colors such as white, black and gray being the most popular.

Cabinetry

While wood remains popular, charcoal gray and white remain the dominate color choices for kitchen cabinetry. The desire to mix wood with lacquer also remains on trend.

Hardware

Brass continues to dominate over chrome and nickel. There is a newcomer to the hardware “finish” scene: the color black. Black is a popular color for hardware as it appeals to a large audience and can be “dressed up or dressed down” and is often viewed as luxurious.