Nicole Russell: James Van Der Beek’s death highlights America’s health care disparity

I was shocked and saddened to see that James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for lead roles in “Dawson’s Creek” and “Varsity Blues,” died of colorectal cancer on Wednesday at the age of 48, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six beautiful kids. He announced his cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The loss of the heartthrob, who starred in shows and movies that became part of the cultural zeitgeist in the 1990s and early 2000s, is compounded by his family’s financial difficulties due to mounting medical bills.

If even a Hollywood actor’s family − with deep industry ties and resources − can’t cover the cost of cancer care, what chance does the average American stand? What does that say about the state of our health care system?

Condolences poured in from stars like Katie Holmes and Krysten Ritter, while a GoFundMe page was launched immediately as a way for friends and fans to donate to his family’s expenses, because medical bills crippled their finances.

The page lists Van Der Beek’s wife as the beneficiary of the funds and specifically says the donation page exists due to the financial strain caused by the actor’s hard fight against cancer. Donations will help cover the family’s “essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

“Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” Van Der Beek’s GoFundMe page reads.

As of this writing, the page has surpassed its original goal of $1.5 million. Some donations are as little as $5. A top donation of $25,000 is listed by director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw. More than 40,000 people have donated.

I’m really glad to see tens of thousands of donations pour in to the Van Der Beek family, but I can’t help but be aware of the burdens the rest of Americans face every day from medical costs.

KFF, a leading health policy organization in the United States, did a survey and found that about 41% of adults carry some medical or dental debt, and approximately half of those have past due bills or bills they can’t pay at all.

Some of the current crisis in health care costs is due to the Affordable Care Act, which was originally pitched as a way to make health insurance more affordable, but wound up causing health care premiums, deductibles and insurance to skyrocket.

Paragon Health Institute, a right-leaning health policy think tank, says its regulations led premiums to increase 47% from 2013 to 2014 alone.

It would be great if President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress fixed Obamacare once and for all and let enrollees take back control of their own health care dollars through privatized insurance. At the end of 2025, enhanced premium tax credits, which were extended during the COVID-19 pandemic, lapsed, leading to even higher insurance premiums. Now is the time for our government to fix this.

It’s a pity and a shame that our health care system is so broken that families must resort to fundraisers to aid in medical costs and everyday expenses.

When Van Der Beek was diagnosed with cancer, I was impressed by his transparency and humility in the face of a difficult disease. In his final televised interview with the “Today” show’s Craig Melvin, he didn’t seem bitter.

“One of the things I was really lucky about was as soon as I heard the news I thought, ‘This is gonna be the best thing that ever happened to me,’ ” Van Der Beek said in December.

What an inspiring perspective.

In a pinned post on Van Der Beek’s Instagram page, he offered in March a final life lesson that he learned from cancer, posted on his 48th birthday. Health care costs and cancer notwithstanding, it’s probably one of the most poignant lessons about mortality I’ve ever heard. He said he first used to see himself as an actor, then husband, then father − but cancer’s brutality took a toll, stripping him of usefulness and creating an identity crisis.

“And so, I was faced with the question: ‘If I am just a too-skinny, weak guy alone in an apartment with cancer, what am I?’ ” Van Der Beek said. “I meditated and the answer came through: ‘I am worthy of God’s love simply because I exist.’ ”

How to be optimistic and courageous in the face of a grave disease is not something I thought I’d learn from an actor whom our generation loved, but neither did I think his death to cancer would expose our health care system in such an acute way, either.

Van Der Beek’s death from cancer is tragic, but it would be an amazing tribute to him and a legacy for his family if it could lead to real change in our health care system for all Americans.

