None injured in Spokane Valley structure fire

Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded Sunday afternoon to a structure fire in Spokane Valley in which no one was injured.

Department Public Information Officer Patrick Erickson said crews responded to a call of pillars of smoke visible along Interstate 90 just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters arrived at 139 S. Howe Road, near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Fancher Road. Automotive glass shop Glass Co. operates out of that address.

The first crews to respond saw smoke coming out of the windows of a single story building, upgrading the fire’s status to prompt more personnel to respond. Responding crews upgraded its status a second time, and more personnel arrived at the scene.

It took fewer than 15 minutes for firefighters to reduce the blaze.

“Crews were able to knock the fire down fairly quickly by ventilating through the roof and opening up the roll -up doors,” Erickson said.

Erickson said no one was in the building when crews arrived. More than two hours after the first call, crews were in the process of salvage and trying to contact the owner.

“We urge our citizens to always call when they see smoke or flame,” Erickson said. “The faster we get there, the quicker we can knock it down if it is indeed a fire.”

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.