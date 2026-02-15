Rex Huppke: Bondi downplays Epstein, suggests money is all that matters

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Rex Huppke USA Today

Attorney General Pam Bondi, in a congressional hearing room with some of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors seated behind her, showed the world that finding justice for those survivors and holding Epstein’s wealthy friends and clients accountable doesn’t matter.

What matters to the Trump administration is simple and revelatory: Money.

Shrugging off questions about the Epstein files she and her Department of Justice have been trying desperately to conceal, in a snide tone wholly devoid of empathy, Bondi told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday: “The Dow is over 50,000 right now. The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That’s what we should be talking about. Americans 401ks and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about.”

Effectively declaring “Money is all that matters!” is definitely not going to make the focus on elite, wealthy men with ties to a notorious child sex trafficker go away.

Offered a chance to apologize to the survivors in the hearing room, Bondi launched into partisan attacks against Democrats and didn’t even acknowledge the women behind her.

Bondi’s statement was aimed at an audience of one: President Donald Trump. His name is all over the Epstein files, so he wants it go away, and slavish praise from underlings is a job requirement for people in his administration.

But what about the Epstein survivors, all dressed in white, who were seated in that room and had to listen to the attorney general of the United States, who is supposed to be the people’s lawyer, shrug off this massive, vile scandal? What about the pain or anger or exhaustion they must have felt as Bondi told lawmakers they should just be happy the rich are getting richer?

That’s the crux of the Epstein case: Wealthy, elite figures who’ve managed to skate on any connections to a notorious child sex trafficker because they are wealthy and elite. Because they are unbound by America’s rules or morals. Because all that matters, it seems, is money.

I would say shame on Bondi, but I don’t believe her capable of shame. She’s clearly running cover for Trump right now, as the released files have shown more about the president’s close connection to Epstein.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found 52% of Americans believe Trump is trying to cover up Epstein’s crimes.

Directly relating to the audacity of Bondi’s “But stock market!!” cry is this from the poll: “The vast majority (85%) of Americans – including 94% of Democrats and 84% of Republicans – strongly or somewhat agree with the statement, ‘There are powerful elites who helped Epstein target and abuse young girls. They protected him and need to be investigated.’ ”

You can’t get 85% of Americans to agree on anything. So no, Ms. Bondi, we should not be talking about the Dow or the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq.

We should be talking about unspeakable crimes committed against girls and young women and the ways wealth and power can insulate certain people from justice.

We should be talking about you, as the people’s lawyer and as someone under the eyes of Epstein survivors, finding the basic human decency to do your damn job.

Follow USA Today columnist Rex Huppke on Bluesky at @rexhuppke.bsky.social and on Facebook at facebook.com/RexIsAJerk