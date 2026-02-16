Costco cake online ordering is coming
Ordering from Costco’s bakery could soon be a piece of cake.
The wholesaler will be rolling out cake and deli tray ordering through its mobile app, Costco CEO Ron Vachris said during the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call in December 2025.
“Very excited about what we have coming in the app,” Vachris said. “I mean, more engagement, more locking in the brick-and-mortar business with the virtual digital business as well. And as we continue to roll out enhancements, we’ve got pay ahead for the pharmacy coming, we’ve got ordering cakes and deli trays online coming.”
Despite the popularity of Costco’s cakes, the company has long stuck to the antiquated system of in-person ordering for custom designs.
“So many of the things that we’ve heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state,” Vachris added.
USA Today has reached out to Costco for more information.
Can you order a Costco cake online?
While Costco offers same-day delivery or pickup options online, only certain standard baked goods are available to add to orders.
To order a custom Costco cake, customers must visit an in-person bakery and fill out an order form.
When will Costco cake online ordering be available?
Costco has not announced when its online ordering for custom cakes will be available.
However, Vachris said Costco’s new app features “have all got a very nice roadmap the next 12 months,” suggesting that the new cake ordering, plus other additions, will be available this year.
On social media, some users have reported seeing custom cake ordering available in their area already.