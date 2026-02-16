Costco cake online ordering is coming

By Melina Khan USA Today

Ordering from Costco’s bakery could soon be a piece of cake.

The wholesaler will be rolling out cake and deli tray ordering through its mobile app, Costco CEO Ron ​Vachris said during the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call in December 2025.

“Very excited about what we have coming in ⁠the app,” Vachris said. “I mean, more engagement, more locking in the brick-and-mortar ‌business with the virtual digital business as ​well. And as we continue to roll out enhancements, we’ve got pay ahead for the pharmacy coming, we’ve got ordering cakes and deli trays online coming.”

Despite the ⁠popularity of Costco’s cakes, the company has ‌long stuck to the ‌antiquated system of in-person ordering for custom designs.

“So many of the things that we’ve heard ⁠from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state,” ‌Vachris added.

USA Today has ‌reached out to Costco for more information.

Can you order a Costco cake online?

While Costco offers same-day delivery or pickup ⁠options online, only certain standard baked goods ​are available to add ⁠to ​orders.

To order a custom Costco cake, customers must visit an in-person bakery and fill out an order form.

When will Costco cake online ordering be available?

Costco ⁠has not announced when its online ordering for custom cakes will be available.

However, Vachris said Costco’s new app features “have all got ⁠a very nice roadmap the next 12 months,” suggesting that the new cake ordering, plus other additions, will be available this year.

On social media, some ⁠users have reported seeing ‌custom cake ordering available in their area ​already.