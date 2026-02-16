Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Mardi Gras. How to get one

By Amaris Encinas USA TODAY USA TODAY

A free treat awaits revelers at Krispy Kreme this Mardi Gras.

“Break out the beads … and enjoy the glaze!” Krispy Kreme said in a Sunday news release. “Krispy Kreme has a ‘sweet’ deal for Mardi Gras” celebrants.

Also known as “Fat Tuesday,” Mardi Gras traditionally offers an opportunity to binge on rich, fatty foods like meat, eggs, milk, lard and cheese ahead of Ash Wednesday and a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and giving.

According to History.com, Mardi Gras is a Christian holiday that dates back thousands of years to pagan spring and fertility rites.

Carnival season, which begins 12 days after Christmas on Jan. 6 and lasts until Fat Tuesday, is predominantly celebrated in countries with large Roman Catholic populations.

According to Krispy Kreme, fans who wear Mardi Gras beads to any shop on Tuesday can get an Original Glazed Doughnut free of charge.

Here’s what to know.

How to get a free doughnut on Mardi Gras

All you have to do get a free Original Glazed Doughnut on Tuesday is show up to a Krispy Kreme shop wearing Mardi Gras beads.

There is a limit of one free doughnut per guest, whether you redeem the deal in stores or at the drive thru. No purchase necessary.