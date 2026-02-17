Spokane County

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Benjamin P. Aleto, 40; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Gabriel R. Arthur, 55; 61 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Amanda L. Blair, 38; 33 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lawrence F. Bradford, 28; 15 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Rans R. Carroll, 43; one day in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Christopher G. Carver, 52; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jessica L. Cook, 38; 15 days in jail, reckless driving and third-degree theft.

Jonathan L. Cox, 51; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua J. Ellis, 30; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Arthur P. Lapin, 31; 41 days in jail, two counts of first-degree criminal trespassing, making a false statement to a public servant, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

James G. Logwood, 22; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Heather E. Mansbridge, 37; six days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing access to public property.

Johnny S. Matt, 37; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jacob S. Remington, 31; 15 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Justin W. S. Smith, 41; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

Joshua A. F. Taylor, 32; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and use of a controlled substance.

Brandon W. Vodenik, 26; eight days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Trevaughn R. Waggoner, 30; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

David A. West, 60; four days in jail, protection order violation.