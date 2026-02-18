Lithium-ion batteries cause fire at Spokane Valley glass shop

A fire that damaged a Spokane Valley automotive glass shop was caused by charging lithium-ion batteries, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

Fire crews were dispatched Sunday afternoon to Glass Co., 139 S. Howe Road, according to the release. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roll-up doors of the single-story building. No one was inside the business.

Firefighters got the fire under control in 15 minutes. No one was injured.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was not intentionally set and related to the charging of lithium-ion batteries.

The fire department reminded residents to take extra care when charging lithium-ion batteries, including using the manufacturer’s charger designed for the device; charging batteries on a hard, non-combustible surface away from flammable materials; avoiding overcharging; never leaving batteries charging unattended or overnight; not using or charging batteries that are damaged, overheated or exposed to water; and storing batteries in a cool, dry place and out of sunlight.