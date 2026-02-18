The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
30°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Lithium-ion batteries cause fire at Spokane Valley glass shop

Charging lithium-ion batteries caused the fire that burned Glass Co., an automotive glass shop, Sunday, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department. (Courtesy of Spokane Valley Fire Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A fire that damaged a Spokane Valley automotive glass shop was caused by charging lithium-ion batteries, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

Fire crews were dispatched Sunday afternoon to Glass Co., 139 S. Howe Road, according to the release. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roll-up doors of the single-story building. No one was inside the business.

Firefighters got the fire under control in 15 minutes. No one was injured.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was not intentionally set and related to the charging of lithium-ion batteries.

The fire department reminded residents to take extra care when charging lithium-ion batteries, including using the manufacturer’s charger designed for the device; charging batteries on a hard, non-combustible surface away from flammable materials; avoiding overcharging; never leaving batteries charging unattended or overnight; not using or charging batteries that are damaged, overheated or exposed to water; and storing batteries in a cool, dry place and out of sunlight.