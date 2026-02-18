Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew R. Stinson and Wylie E. Rhoades, both of Spokane.

Justin R. Clady and Serina M. Rhodes, both of Spokane.

Tye A. Arrington and Tezra R. Rowlands, both of Cheney.

Adreyan R. Hargrave and Alexis R. Nason, both of Spokane Valley.

Timothy C. Higgins, of Spokane, and Tatiyana I. Angry, of Addy, Wash.

Mitchell A. Roberts and Julie L. Becker, both of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Michael J. Wilson and Lakkana Albertson, both of Loon Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jennarae Bemis v. Robert Main and Waste Management of Wash. Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Mohanad Lateef v. Dave Smith Nissan of Spokane, complaint for damages and statutory relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Alberts, Aamelia K. and Jeremy M.

Ramsey, Taja M. and Preston K., III

Clark, Alicia H. and Carson T.

Bowman, Joshua R. and Kali R.

Dowd, Cheyenne K. and Chilberg, John A.

Caldwell, Jessica M. and Jacobs, Aaron J.

Hoang, Melissa K. and Quyen

Seeklander, Randi J. and Quinten K.

Burkhart, Nicholas C. and Jenea

Blakeman, Andrew S. and Cleaveland, Eileen

Kirby, Shari R. and Carl W.

Canon-Battin, Taylor L. and Wareham, David J.

Dodd, Blair N. and Holmquist, Earl W.

Legal separations granted

Morgan, Kathryn D. and Balch, Darren R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ricky W. Hargrave, 69; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Cody J. Varner, 29; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Dustin L. Conklin, 34; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Fran Anunar, 22; 126 days in jail with credit given for 126 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jennifer L. Clear, 48; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Julian A. Figueroa, 31; 47 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Stanny Konet, 24; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

William L. Melson, 35; 103 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Christian M. Rostberg, 19; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Jeffrey S. Sayers, 59; 23 days in jail, malicious mischief of property and fourth-degree assault.

Michael D. Siers, 26; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Nicholas L. Fowler, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving and hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Donald S. Frank, 39; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

Janice S. Griffen, 59; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.