Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Matthew R. Stinson and Wylie E. Rhoades, both of Spokane.
Justin R. Clady and Serina M. Rhodes, both of Spokane.
Tye A. Arrington and Tezra R. Rowlands, both of Cheney.
Adreyan R. Hargrave and Alexis R. Nason, both of Spokane Valley.
Timothy C. Higgins, of Spokane, and Tatiyana I. Angry, of Addy, Wash.
Mitchell A. Roberts and Julie L. Becker, both of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Michael J. Wilson and Lakkana Albertson, both of Loon Lake.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Jennarae Bemis v. Robert Main and Waste Management of Wash. Inc., complaint for personal injuries.
Mohanad Lateef v. Dave Smith Nissan of Spokane, complaint for damages and statutory relief.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Alberts, Aamelia K. and Jeremy M.
Ramsey, Taja M. and Preston K., III
Clark, Alicia H. and Carson T.
Bowman, Joshua R. and Kali R.
Dowd, Cheyenne K. and Chilberg, John A.
Caldwell, Jessica M. and Jacobs, Aaron J.
Hoang, Melissa K. and Quyen
Seeklander, Randi J. and Quinten K.
Burkhart, Nicholas C. and Jenea
Blakeman, Andrew S. and Cleaveland, Eileen
Kirby, Shari R. and Carl W.
Canon-Battin, Taylor L. and Wareham, David J.
Dodd, Blair N. and Holmquist, Earl W.
Legal separations granted
Morgan, Kathryn D. and Balch, Darren R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Ricky W. Hargrave, 69; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Cody J. Varner, 29; 38 days in jail with credit given for 38 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Dustin L. Conklin, 34; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Fran Anunar, 22; 126 days in jail with credit given for 126 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Jennifer L. Clear, 48; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
Julian A. Figueroa, 31; 47 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Stanny Konet, 24; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
William L. Melson, 35; 103 days in jail, protection order violation.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Christian M. Rostberg, 19; one day in jail, protection order violation.
Jeffrey S. Sayers, 59; 23 days in jail, malicious mischief of property and fourth-degree assault.
Michael D. Siers, 26; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Nicholas L. Fowler, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving and hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.
Donald S. Frank, 39; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
Janice S. Griffen, 59; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.