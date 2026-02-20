University senior Czar Quintanilla becomes Greater Spokane League’s third four-time state champion | Mat Classic 37

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Czar Quintanilla was not going to be denied from destiny.

On Friday night in the Tacoma Dome, the University senior cemented his place in history – and he did so in style.

Quintanilla earned a 13-2 major decision victory over Capital’s Haziel Soto to become the Greater Spokane League’s third four-time Mat Classic champion.

The 126-pounder joins his older brother Clai Quintanilla – who won his titles from 2014-17 at North Central, and Libby Roberts – who claimed her fourth last year to become the GSL’s first girls four-timer.

“I honestly was a little nervous in the matches leading up to the finals,” Quintanilla said. “Then I just remembered to keep a positive attitude and score some points. I just had to want more, and that’s what flipped the switch for me.”

Quintanilla’s path to the title began Thursday with a pair of pins, followed by a major decision in the quarterfinals. Quintanilla’s Friday afternoon semifinal was a swift 15-0 technical fall victory over Auburn Mountainview’s Jayden Chupa to set up the title showdown against Soto – who won a 3A state title last year with River Ridge at 120-pounds.

In beating Soto, Quintanilla is the first four-timer to win his final title against a defending state champion.

“In the past I’ve thought that maybe I don’t want to wrestle that guy, but that mindset flipped and I realized that I want the chase, I want the glory,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla, who will wrestle next year at Utah Valley University, now leaves the Titans wrestling room as one of the program’s most successful wrestlers – a legacy that he said is very important to him.

“To look up on the wall at U-Hi, it’s just an honor to know I am up there with my brother and so many other greats,” Quintanilla said. “There are so many great wrestlers and coaches in that room each day. No matter the record, no matter the outcome, I have been so supported in that place.”

University coach Ryan Montang said Quintanilla not only leaves his stamp on the program through his results, but also the way he has become a leader for the whole wrestling community at University.

“He’s truly one of a kind,” Montang said. “He’s so selfless, he’s got major goals at the next level, which takes a lot of work to get to that level. But he put just as much work into being a leader in this moment and for future wrestlers at U-Hi.”

Quintanilla said before coming to the Tacoma Dome on Friday morning, his parents and older brothers – Izaec and Clai – had a simple message for him.

“Two words. Have fun,” Quintanilla said.

He finished off the victory with a shadow dribble around the mat before taking a fadeaway jumper toward the crowd. The celebration was not only a reflection of the fun Quintanilla had, but also a nod to one of his idols.

“I look up to Kobe Bryant a lot and I tell myself all the time that the job is not done,” Quintanilla said. “I know this isn’t going to be my last wrestling tournament because I want more and I’m never going to stop grinding for more.”

It is the last time a Quintanilla brother will wrestle at Mat Classic though, ending the most successful run of any group of siblings in tournament history.

Izaec won three titles with North Central from 2013-15, followed by Clai’s four wins, Q’veli’s trio sandwiched around the pandemic and finally Czar’s quartet – 14 championships in total.

“I just first want to say thank you to my mom and dad for all of the hard work they have put in for me,” Quintanilla said. “And to my brothers for all the hours of help and just always wanting the best for me.”

But Quintanilla wasn’t the only success story for the Titans on Friday, as Paxon Cunanan claimed the 150-pound title with an 8-4 victory over Avi Wylen of Shorecrest.

University also got third-place finishes out of Colton Roberts (113), Isaiah Ramirez (157) and Jaxon Lefler (190) to claim second place in the team standings with 219.5 points.

“This is probably the most proud I have been in my coaching career of a group,” Montang said. “Up and down the lineup, the guys showed so much fight, grit and heart. Hard to find the right words for it.”

University senior Czar Quintanilla (in grey) walks out ahead of the finals at Mat Classic 37 on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

Comeback complete

Just more than one year since tearing his ACL on the football field, Mt. Spokane senior Brendan Hughes found himself back in the spotlight Friday, claiming his second Mat Classic title.

The 215-pounder made quick work of North Thurston’s Henry Hovde with a 44-second pin in the championship bout.

“I just got in there and did what I do,” Hughes said.

Hughes said going through the trials of the past year and learning to trust his knee again, made this title even more special.

“I’ve put so much work into this,” Hughes said. “I don’t think people realized how hard I worked for that sophomore title, and then battling through the injury was just so tough. All the hard work and time I spent to get to this point makes it so much more special.

Falcons’ first

Ridgeline can now add a girls wrestling banner to the rafters after senior Hailee Argaw claimed the 140-pound title with a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Emily Stone of Hermiston.

Argaw is the Falcons’ first girls wrestling champion, something she said she will always be proud of.

“To just even think that I am a state champion right now is unreal,” Argaw said. “I am so proud and lucky to be someone that incoming girls in the program can look up to. I wanted to show anyone that no matter how hard your journey has been or what you are going through, you can succeed and be a champion.”

Argaw said she had not wrestled Stone this season, but when she saw her on the podium at the district tournament two weeks ago, she knew she would have to study up.

“She was actually the first film I watched in prep for state,” Argaw said. “I just saw her on the pdoium at districts and had a feeling we might find each other here at state. I don’t look at my records or care what my opponent’s records are – I just go out and wrestle the girl in front of me that day.”