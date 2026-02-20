Washington State University medical school dean steps down

The dean of Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine will step down in the coming months.

Dr. James Record has led the Spokane-based medical campus for the past three years.

“Community-based healthcare is a critical need here and across the country. The opportunity to help our amazing team build a college rooted in service to our most deserving and under-resourced communities has been the most meaningful work of my professional life,” Record said in a statement.

The current dean intends to stay on at the school as a professor in the Department of Medical Education and Clinical Sciences after he steps down.

“I am committed to Coug Nation and excited to continue to partner with Provost Riley-Tillman and the health sciences leadership team as we shape the future of medical education and clinical care at WSU. I am proud to remain a Coug and excited to continue teaching the next generation of Coug doctors,” he said.

Record has been dean of the Spokane-based medical school since 2022, when he was appointed as an interim replacement, and was permanently appointed a year later. He first joined WSU in 2021 as vice dean for Graduate Medical Education, Continuing Medical Education, and Partnerships.

In a statement, university provost Chris Riley-Tillman said he was “incredibly grateful” for Record’s leadership .

“When Jim shared his desire to return to a faculty role, I was fully supportive, though quickly shared how much I will miss him as a strategic thought partner,” Riley-Tillman wrote. “Throughout his tenure, he has been an exceptional leader, committed to advancing our health sciences enterprise. I’m thankful that he will continue contributing his expertise, and I look forward to our ongoing collaboration.”

Before joining WSU, Record served as provost and chief academic officer at Ross University School of Medicine and as dean of the Chicago Medical School. During his time as dean, the medical school gained full accreditation and oversaw the development of the college’s sponsored pediatrics residency.

Record will remain in his post until a successor is chosen. WSU will launch a national search in the coming weeks, the university said in a statement.