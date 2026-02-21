Bill Korman: You aren’t ‘too busy.’ You’re making a choice

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Bill Korman USA Today

February is National Time Management Month, which feels almost ironic because if Americans were good at managing time, we probably wouldn’t need a reminder.

We all get the same 168 hours each week. CEOs. Entrepreneurs. Teachers. Parents. Students. Retirees. You don’t get more time because you’re important, overwhelmed or exhausted.

Time is the ultimate equalizer and the true currency of life. Yet, most of us act as if we’re victims of a cruel shortage instead of owners of a mismanaged asset.

When people say, “I don’t have time,” what they usually mean is: “I didn’t choose this.” And that distinction matters more than we’re willing to admit.

Poor time management isn’t just an inconvenience. It has consequences, and they’re bigger than missed workouts or unread books.

When we mishandle time, our health suffers. Chronic stress rises. Sleep gets sacrificed. Exercise becomes optional. Meals are rushed or skipped.

Over time, this shows up as burnout, anxiety, weight gain, heart problems and a constant feeling of being behind even when we’re technically “keeping up.”

When we mishandle time at work, performance erodes. Deadlines slip. Focus fractures. We stay busy, but stop being effective. Meetings multiply. Email becomes a job instead of a tool.

Eventually, people confuse motion for progress and wonder why promotions stall or careers plateau.

When we mishandle time in relationships, the cost can be devastating. Conversations get postponed. Check-ins disappear. Date nights become rain checks.

We assume there will be time “later.” Sometimes there isn’t. Many relationships don’t end in explosive fights. They fade out quietly, starved by neglect and distraction.

Time mismanagement isn’t loud. It’s subtle. It doesn’t announce itself as a problem until the damage is already done.

What makes this worse is that modern life actively rewards bad time behavior. We celebrate hustle without questioning direction. We praise responsiveness instead of results. We glorify being busy as if it’s a badge of importance rather than a warning sign of lost control.

Technology hasn’t helped. We carry the world in our pockets and let it hijack our attention by the minute. Notifications dictate priorities. Algorithms decide what we see. We also confuse urgency with importance, reacting all day instead of choosing intentionally.

National Time Management Month shouldn’t be about color-coded calendars or productivity hacks. It should be about ownership. Time ownership is not about doing more. It’s about deciding what matters and having the courage to protect it.

That starts with a few uncomfortable truths:

First, time reflects values, not intentions. You don’t find time for what matters. You make it. Your calendar is a more honest reflection of your priorities than your goals list will ever be.

Second, saying “yes” to everything is not generosity. It’s avoidance. Every “yes” costs you something else. Often, it’s your health, your focus or your family. Boundaries aren’t selfish. They’re strategic.

Third, busyness is often a form of procrastination. Staying constantly occupied can feel productive while quietly preventing deeper, more meaningful work or harder conversations we don’t want to face.

If people want to start managing their 168 hours better, the solution isn’t complicated, but it does require discipline.

Audit your time honestly. Track where your hours actually go, not where you think they go. Most people are shocked by the gap.

Decide in advance what deserves your best energy, not just leftover time. Important things should be scheduled first, not squeezed in later.

Finally, build margins. A life booked at 100% capacity will always feel chaotic. White space isn’t wasted time. It’s where thinking, creativity and recovery happen.

Time is the one resource you cannot earn back, refinance or replace. Yet, we treat it as if it’s endlessly renewable until it’s gone.

National Time Management Month isn’t about being perfect. It’s about being intentional because the real question isn’t whether you have enough time. It’s whether you’re using your 168 hours to build the life you say you want – or you’re slowly drifting away from it.

Bill Korman spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy and is the author of “The 168 Game: Time Ownership VS Time Management.”