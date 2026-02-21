Finding the home office balance

A home office, that feels warm and cozy for lounging. (Handout/TNS) (Handout/Handout/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

As working from home continues to evolve, so does the design of the home office. Today’s most successful workspaces balance comfort, flexibility and visual beauty.

Home offices for many are an extension or replacement for the traditional office. Unlike years past, the move is away from rigid, uncomfortable spaces to spaces that are flexible and comfortable.

Considering integrating a home office in your home? Here are tips on what’s in and what’s out.

What’s in

Cozy design. From comfy seating to layered lighting and soft, sumptuous furniture, comfort is key.

Wallpaper. Wallpaper remains on trend, especially textured, either bold or subtle.

Bright, uplifting color palettes. Pops of bold color help energize a space more than neutrals.

Flexible furniture. Furniture that can be transitioned or work “double duty” is ideal for those looking for budget or value driven solutions.

Layers. Instead of starkness, elements such as area rugs, throws and artwork help make a space feel finished and energized.

What’s out

Built-in desks. Built-ins, while potentially helpful to save space, for many are restrictive and outdated.

Extreme minimalism. Stark, overly cold spaces are out. In home offices, the trend is toward comfort and coziness.

Tone on tone. Pops of color are energizing and fresh.

Poor lighting. As many homes may not have an abundance of overhead lighting, various sources of light are key, from floor lamps to table lamps and task lighting.

Themed spaces. Home offices that are overly personalized such as a home office focused on sports or a travel theme are often too personalized.