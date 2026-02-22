The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, spring training

10:05 a.m.: Miami vs. St. Louis OR N.Y. Yankees vs. Pitt. MLB

12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB.TV

12:10 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. San Diego MLB

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Nicholls at Lamar CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Houston at Kansas ESPN

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Kansas State at Baylor ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: San Antonio at Detroit Peacock

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Houston Peacock

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl TNT

5:45 p.m.: Mist vs. Breeze TNT

Golf, TGL

2 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston Common ESPN

6 p.m.: L.A. GC vs. Atlanta ESPN2

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: EPL: Everton at Manchester United USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, spring training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers (tape delayed) 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change