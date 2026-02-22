On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, spring training
10:05 a.m.: Miami vs. St. Louis OR N.Y. Yankees vs. Pitt. MLB
12:05 p.m.: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers MLB.TV
12:10 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. San Diego MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Louisville at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Nicholls at Lamar CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Houston at Kansas ESPN
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Kansas State at Baylor ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: San Antonio at Detroit Peacock
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Houston Peacock
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl TNT
5:45 p.m.: Mist vs. Breeze TNT
Golf, TGL
2 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Boston Common ESPN
6 p.m.: L.A. GC vs. Atlanta ESPN2
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: EPL: Everton at Manchester United USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, spring training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers (tape delayed) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
