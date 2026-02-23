Logan Gilbert solid, but Mariners held scoreless in spring training loss to Dodgers

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Dodgers 3, Mariners 0 at Camelback Ranch

A day after scoring 15 runs, the Mariners, using a lineup with just a handful of regulars, were held scoreless and limited to only four hits against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers grabbed a 2-0 lead against lefty Jose A. Ferrer, who was pitching in his first Cactus League game. Entering the fifth inning of a scoreless game, Ferrer struck out Andy Pages. But he gave up a single to Dalton Rushing and left a first-pitch fastball up in the zone that Santiago Espinal sent to right field for a double. With runners on second and third, Alex Freeland laced a 97-mph single down the right-field line for a double that scored both runners.

“I thought he had good stuff and the ball looked like it was coming out of his hand well,” manager Dan Wilson said. “But they were just able to get some pitches up in the zone a little bit. They weren’t trying to do too much, just trying to hit him the other way. But I love the fact that he was pounding the zone and that’s what he does.”

The Dodgers added another run when Rhylan Thomas misplayed a fly ball to shallow center.

Player of the game

Logan Gilbert made his first start of the spring, and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.

Quotable

“It’s always interesting with first start because it takes me a little bit to switch (the mindset) to having counts with walks and prioritizing counts over just throwing bullpens, where you’re trying to throw a perfect pitch,” Gilbert said. “But all things considered, it actually felt like it was coming out pretty good. I was pretty synced up with my lower half and its pretty good.”

On Tap

After back-to-back road games, the Mariners will be back at the Peoria Sports Complex, hosting the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon. Right-hander George Kirby will make his first start of spring training. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Michael Morales, Michael Rucker, Troy Taylor, Blas Castano, Alex Hoppe and Nick Davila. Chicago will start lefty Anthony Kay. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed on mariners.com or the MLB app. A live radio broadcast will be available via mariners.com or the MLB app.