Panhandle Health District issues kratom warning, citing deaths in Kootenai County

North Idaho residents should “avoid all kratom products,” the Panhandle Health District warned Monday, citing several local deaths from the unregulated drug sold over the counter at mini marts.

“Kratom, and in particular 7-OH, appears to be a growing problem in Northern Idaho and the rest of the nation,” Panhandle Health District medical director Gregory Pennock said in a statement. “Deaths associated with kratom use have occurred in Northern Idaho per my communications with the Kootenai County Coroner.”

The Kootenai County coroner’s office did not respond to a request for comment Monday. The health district did not point to specific deaths.

Derived from a tropical tree in Southeast Asia, kratom sold in America is dried and crushed into a powder and can be taken as a tea or pill. Though kratom is not an opioid, it affects opioid receptors in the brain and can create a similar euphoric effect. Some synthetic kratom products like 7-hydroxymitragynine (also known as 7-OH) concentrate the psychoactive element of the plant.

Kratom and its derivatives are not currently regulated by the federal government or state governments in Washington and Idaho. Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown proposed a citywide kratom ban last year, which was later delayed as the state considers regulation of the drug.

The Panhandle Health District warning specifically cited the dangers of 7-OH but also said the leaf alone carries much the same risk.

“Kratom leaves may be processed and concentrated through extraction and distillation methods and sold in the form of liquids, powders or pills over the counter at gas stations and convenience stores. These concentrated preparations may contain unsafe levels of the active alkaloids and may cause seizures, addiction, liver and kidney toxicity. Signs of overdose include nausea, vomiting, agitation and restlessness,” the health district warning reads.

The health district recommends residents to avoid kratom and “especially” avoid 7-OH. Kratom users should report any adverse reactions to the public health agency and seek medical advice for side effects, addiction or withdrawal symptoms, Panhandle writes.

Inland Botanicals owner Gina Rogers called the warning “very unfortunate.”

“This statement lumps in kratom and synthetic products together in a way that isn’t fair,” she said.

Inland Botanicals sells ground kratom and kava products in Hayden. The supplement store does not carry 7-OH or other synthetic kratom products.

“The risks between kratom and 7-OH are vastly different, and agencies should be clear about that,” she said.

Rogers said she supports state regulations on kratom and an outright ban on 7-OH. Kratom itself should remain legal, she said.

“If natural leaf kratom is banned, it would have negative health impacts in our community. And it would be sad to see responsible kratom users made into criminal.”

Former kratom addict and Coeur d’Alene resident Emily Beutler said the public health warning is “much needed” in the Idaho Panhandle.

“There are so many people in our area struggling with kratom addiction. People who have never had addiction issues previously are being blindsided by how addictive it is and the debilitating withdrawals when they try to stop,” she said.

Addiction and withdrawal are not only an issue with 7-OH but the kratom leaf itself, according to Beutler. Since recovering from kratom addiction, Beutler has created a supplement to help others experiencing kratom withdrawal.