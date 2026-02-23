Washington State University to close Yakima-based College of Nursing

Bryan Hall at Washington State University is seen on Feb. 7. (JAMES HANLON/The Spokesman-Review)

Washington State University is closing its Yakima-based College of Nursing, the school announced earlier this month, transitioning students to Spokane and Tri-Cities campuses at the end of the spring semester.

The school’s undergraduate and graduate nursing programs in Yakima have 28 students enrolled who have been told they’ll need to transfer when the semester ends in May.

A news release from the school doesn’t indicate a specific reason for the closure, other than “improving fiscal sustainability” and continuing to teach future nurses.

“We are making important decisions to protect the academic programs that train Washington’s future nurses – professionals essential to the health of our state,” wrote Chris Riley-Tillman, provost and executive vice president of WSU.

The 28 pupils will receive one-on-one advising to plan their transition, according to the release.

WSU’s College of Nursing has offered bachelor of science nursing degrees out of Yakima since 1976. WSU nursing school campuses in Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver offer undergraduate and graduate degrees.