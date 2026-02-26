The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Oklahoma SEC Network+

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Miami vs. Philadelphia MLB Network

12:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco MLB Network

5:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Arizona MLB Network

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Yale at Cornell ESPNU

4 p.m.: Dayton at George Washington ESPN2

5 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois Fox 28

5 p.m.: Akron at Kent State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Marshall ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Cleveland at Detroit ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma City ESPN

Basketball, Unrivaled

10 a.m.: Rose vs. Phantom truTV

11:15 a.m.: Mist vs. Vinyl truTV

4:30 p.m.: Breeze vs. Laces TNT/truTV

5:45 p.m.: Hive vs. Lunar Owls TNT/truTV

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championship Golf

Gymnastics, college

7 p.m.: Big Fours at UCLA FS1

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington NHL Network

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City SWX

Soccer, EPL

Noon: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton USAVolleyball, professional women

5 p.m.: Major League Volleyball: Orlando at Dallas CBS Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

5:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Arizona 700-AM / 105.3-FMSports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, NASCAR

9 a.m.: Truck Series: OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 Fox 28

Noon: O’Reilly Series: Focused Health 250 KSKN

Baseball, college

Noon: Gonzaga at Oklahoma SEC Network+

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Boston MLB Network

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLB.TV

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Virginia at Duke ESPN

9 a.m.: Colorado at Houston ESPN2

9 a.m.: Seton Hall at UConn FS1

9 a.m.: Boston U at American CBS Sports

9 a.m.: NC State at Notre Dame KSKN

9:30 a.m.: Fordham at VCU USA

10:30 a.m.: Georgetown at Xavier TNT / truTV

11 a.m.: Louisville at Clemson ESPN2

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Kentucky ESPN

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Cincinnati CBS Sports

11 a.m.: UCLA at Minnesota FS1

11 a.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico CBS

11 a.m.: Tennessee State at UT Martin ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State TNT / truTV

1 p.m.: Kansas at Arizona ESPN

1 p.m.: Texas Tech at Iowa State CBS

1 p.m.: Richmond at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Wisconsin at Washington FS1

1 p.m.: Texas at Texas A&M ESPN2

1 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+

1 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ESPN+

2:30 p.m.: BYU at West Virginia Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: Providence at Creighton TNT / truTV

2:45 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest KSKN

3 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee ESPN

3 p.m.: San Francisco at Pacific CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Liberty at Jacksonville State ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: TCU at Kansas State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s Fox 28

5 p.m.: Oregon State at Santa Clara CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Baylor at UCF FS1

5 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine ESPN+

5:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at North Carolina ESPN2

7 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Grand Canyon at Utah State FS1

7:30 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN

Basketball, college women

11:30 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan Fox 28

Noon: Saint Mary’s at Washington State ESPN+

3 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma State FS1

3:30 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho ESPN+

3:30 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington ESPN+

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Houston at Miami Prime Video

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC

Basketball, Unrivaled

5:30 p.m.: Playoffs Round 1 truTV

6:45 p.m.: Playoffs Round 1 truTV

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic Golf

Noon: Cognizant Classic continued NBC

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: HSBC Women’s World Championships Golf

Hockey, NHL

9:30 a.m.: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers ABC

Noon: Boston at Philadelphia ABC

4 p.m.: Calgary at Los Angeles NHL Network

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle KSKN

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane SWX

Soccer, club men

7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham United at Liverpool USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Leeds United NBC

4:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Real Salt Lake Apple TV

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: N. Arizona at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine 920-AM / 100.7-FM

7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland 101.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Streets of St. Petersburg FS1

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Grand Prix Fox 28

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Gonzaga at Oklahoma SEC Network+

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: Atlanta vs. Minnesota MLB Network

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Texas MLB.TV

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: La Salle at Davidson USA

9 a.m.: Tulane at USF ESPN2

9 a.m.: North Texas at UAB ESPNU

9 a.m.: Rutgers at Maryland FS1

10:30 a.m.: Purdue at Ohio State CBS

11 a.m.: Murray State at Bradley ESPN2

11 a.m.: Saint Peter’s at Marist ESPNU

12:45 p.m.: Michigan State at Indiana CBS

1 p.m.: DePaul at Marquette FS12 p.m.: Belmont at Illinois State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Charleston at UNC Wilmington CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee ESPN

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State FS1

11 a.m.: Clemson at Stanford KSKN

1 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN2

1 p.m.: Baylor at TCU ESPN1 p.m.: Memphis at UTSA ESPNU

3 p.m.: UCLA at USC FS1

4:30 p.m.: UConn at St. John’s TNT

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: San Antonio at New York ABC

12:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver ABC

5 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic GolfNoon: Cognizant Classic continued NBC6 p.m.: TGL: Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common ESPN

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh TNT

3:30 p.m.: Florida at N.Y. Islanders ESPN

Soccer, MLS

6:15 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego FS1

Track and field

10 a.m.: USATF Indoor Championships NBC

Volleyball, professional women

11 a.m.: Major League Volleyball: Omaha at Indy CBS Sports