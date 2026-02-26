Providence Sacred Heart meets stroke certification for 24/7 facility

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has been certified as a comprehensive stroke center.

The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval will not change day-to-day operation of the hospital, but it shows Sacred Heart provides a comprehensive high level of stroke care.

“Becoming a Comprehensive Stroke Center is more than a certification – it represents years of dedication from caregivers and physicians who show up every day determined to make a difference,” said Providence CEO Susan Stacey. “Families in our region deserve the highest level of stroke care close to home, and our caregivers have worked with incredible dedication to make that a reality.”

An unannounced site inspection last year evaluated compliance with certification standards, including program management, clinical care pathways, rapid response protocols, caregiver education and the delivery of comprehensive stroke care.

“The biggest difference is that 24 hours a day, seven days a week and on every holiday, there will be somebody to perform the brain surgery you need after a stroke or to administer the medication that will break up the clot if needed. It’s the fact that there are trained and qualified neuro-specific interventionists and doctors here all of the time,” said stroke program coordinator Hailey Ney.

Plans for the certification have been in motion since 2019 but took a backseat during the pandemic, said medical director of neurology Luisa Lavy.

“When COVID hit, we really had to divert some resources to caring for COVID patients, so we made a decision to hold off on comprehensive certification,” she said. “But our stroke care never was interrupted. We’ve really been providing comprehensive level stroke care for at least six years.”