Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Forrest M. Labarre, of Spokane, and Nora E. Stratton, of Mead.

Tariq D. May, of Cheney, and Morgan A. Blazzard, of Troy, Idaho.

Sheldon O. L. Bogart and Wini Wiley, both of Airway Heights.

Serhii Kulabukhov and Yuliia Zhuchkova, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher T. Cosma and Annika R. Person, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sofi Bank National Association v. Tawna Hutton, money claimed owed.

Marilyn A. Romero v. Garrick Hackley, seeking quiet title.

Cameron Melton, et al. v. Lisa Eggleston, et al., restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Clayton R. Wyatt, money claimed owed.

Rene Purdy v. State of Wash., Department of Corrections, complaint.

Heidi Nichols v. Shawna Sills, Nancy Lehto and Washnwaggin LLC, complaint for damages.

Taleeyah Hensen v. Assisted Residential Services Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Morris, Michael D. and Erika K.

Burger, Joan M. and Brent J.

Jones, Matthew R. and Rigby, Trea N.

Morton, Kaylee J. and Taylor Z.

Michaels, Raedena M. and John R.

Koithan, Matthew and Caitlin

Cecchini, Kelly and Donna

Obleness, Angela L. and Abram M.

Reyes, Alma M. and Castro, Juan

Rossman, Robert J. and Kendra L.

Murotani, Jubei and Yuka

Bowen, Catrina M. and Stephen P.

Libby, Shinedah D. and Michael W.

Thomas, Kelly C. and Samuel J.

Peek, John E. and Amanda R.

Gardner, Fiona O. and Andrew S.

Plumb, Jill J. and James J.

Green, Natasha L. and Kenneth F.

Steele, Anastasia N. and Wirth, Bryan A.

Wood-Milam, Unique A. and Gillam, Jacob D.

Keyes, Erik J. and Lynn J.

Deaugustino, Raevn E. and Mueller, Christian J.

Grice, Stephanie E. and Thomas J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

McKenzie K. Landon, 36; $17,256.21 restitution, 19 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree malicious mischief.

Louie J. Stromberg, 35; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Makenzie G. McFarling, 21; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Kelly A. Hurley, 40; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.

Harley M. Sumner, 33; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree possession of a firearm.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Darren Bercier, 30; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Wali S. Amini, 23; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Michael L. Bridges, 40; 12 days in jail, reckless driving.

Nicholas A. Brown, 39; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Eirie J. Bundtrock, 29; 34 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Richard W. Cotton, 66; $990 fine, reckless endangerment.

Jaden J. S. Dennis, 28; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Brandon P. Ferreira, 40; 231 days in jail, two counts of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

Kevin W. Ford, 65; $1,245 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jake Goolie, 50; 15 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Trevor G. Guzzo, 27; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Richard T. Ludvik, 40; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Edward F. Ramey, 20; 60 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joseph V. Rodgers, 34; 12 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Jackson G. Sanders, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Nicholas J. Schatz, 47; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Johnathan A. Sharp, 36; 14 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property.

Carletta R. Thompson, 36; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Darius D. Toussaint, 34; 30 days in jail converted to 18 days of work crew, third-degree theft.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Shannon M. Duval, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 11 months of probation, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Chaz C. Hurd, 35; 36 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Sydney M. Kelly, 31; 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Randy L. Slovarp, 62; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, displaying weapon.

Austin G. Vogtritter, 30; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Kyle D. Woodley, 34; 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Paul R. Lugo, 66; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.