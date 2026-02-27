Latinos en Spokane executive director to step down, lead organization’s development project

Latinos en Spokane announced on social media Thursday night that its longtime executive director and co-founder will step down, pending the hire of a replacement for the position.

Jennyfer Mesa founded the nonprofit in 2017 along with Misael Vences and Alberto Alberty. The mission, per the Latinos en Spokane website, “is to provide wrap-around services, building cultural landscapes, supporting entrepreneurs, organizing our community and creating policies for justice and inclusion.”

Mesa said that she initiated her change in roles during a leadership planning process last February.

“After seven years as Executive Director and more than a decade in immigration advocacy,” she wrote, “It is clear that my strengths are most impactful right now in advancing long-term strategy, leading the SOMOS Community Development Project capital campaign and deepening immigration policy and advocacy work.”

“SOMOS” is a recently reintroduced initiative by Latinos en Spokane which aims to create eight affordable housing units and five community spaces in the West Central Neighborhood.

“As immigrant families face increasing threats and uncertainty, our responsibility is to grow stronger, more strategic, and more sustainable,” Latinos en Spokane posted. “To meet this moment, Latinos en Spokane is expanding our leadership structure to build long-term stability and community power.”

In the same social media post, Latinos en Spokane included a hiring ad for a development director as well.

Members of the Latinos en Spokane board did not respond to request for comment Friday.

Mesa will remain as the executive director until another is selected.

“I’m honored to have co-founded and to continue serving this organization and the Spokane community,” she wrote. “I firmly believe it’s healthy for an organization to create opportunities for change and new leadership.”