Mariners’ Kade Anderson strikes out 3, allows 2 runs in Cactus League debut

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

Padres 7, Mariners 1 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

Kade Anderson made his Cactus League debut, pitching into the second inning and getting charged with two runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Anderson worked around a one-out single in the first, striking out the side. He allowed a soft groundball single to start the second and gave up a double to Jake Cronenworth on a 3-2 fastball. His replacement, Houston Roth, struggled.

Roth retired the first batter he faced, but gave up back-to-back doubles to allow both inherited runners to score and surrendered a two-run homer to Jackson Merrill. The Padres scored a total of five runs in the second inning.

Emerson Hancock looked solid in his outing. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, not allowing a hit and striking out four batters. Hancock’s fastball ranged from 95-97 mph.

Brendan Donovan had singles in his first two at-bats and has five hits in eight trips to the plate this spring.

Player of the game

Luke Raley accounted for the only Mariners run in impressive fashion. Facing lefty JP Sears, Raley smashed a towering fly ball over the wall in center field for his first homer of the spring. The ball had a 108-mph exit velocity and traveled 439 feet. It gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Quotable

“Emerson is continuing to throw the ball well. He had a good fastball with good life on it. He’s mixing in his slider and sweeper. I thought Emerson looked very, very strong for his outing today.” — Dan Wilson

On tap

The Mariners will remain at the Peoria Sports Complex for a third straight day, hosting the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Logan Gilbert will make his second start of the spring for the Mariners. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Ryan Sloan, Gabe Mosser, Troy Taylor, Alex Hoppe and Nick Davila. The Rangers will start lefty Jacob Latz. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. PT. The game will be streamed on Mariners.com and MLB.TV.