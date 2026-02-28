No. 9 Zags head to rival Saint Mary’s for final WCC game | Live updates
Pregame
Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will etch the final chapter in a rivalry within the West Coast Conference that’s spanned decades.
The Zags (28-2, 16-1) and the Gaels (26-4, 15-2) meet in Moraga tonight at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN with a chance for the visitors to secure an outright West Coast Conference regular-season championship before departing for the new Pac-12 next season.
Saint Mary’s will try and score one last upset to force a share of the league title before the WCC Tournament begins next week in Las Vegas. Win or lose, Gonzaga will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and won’t play until the semifinals on March 9.
Gonzaga will be playing shorthanded tonight. With high-scoring forward Braden Huff already out with a knee injury, Gonzaga announced that Jalen Warley will miss his second consecutive game with a quad contusion.
More of a scoring load will fall on Graham Ike as well as the Zags’ complementary players.
Game preview
