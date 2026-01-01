10 under $10 for the weekend of Jan. 2-4

1 Firkin Friday – A new flavor experience every first Friday of the month. 21+. 4 p.m. Friday. Garland Brew Werks, 603 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

2 First Friday Nature Photographer – Enjoy a glass of wine and see the artwork of local nature photographer Ben True. 4-7 p.m. Friday. Helix Wines, 824 W. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

3 The Liberty Gallery presents “An Illustrated Thanksgiving Address” – Stop by on First Friday to meet the artists from 5-8:30 p.m. Historic Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. Admission: Free.

4 “The Prince of Egypt” – Egyptian Prince Moses learns of his identity as a Hebrew and his destiny to become the chosen deliverer of his people. Rated PG. 1 hour, 39 minutes. Showing 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

5 National Theatre Live: “Life of Pi” – Puppetry, magic and storytelling combine in a unique, Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of the best-selling novel. Rated PG. 2 hours, 30 minutes. 3 p.m. Saturday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $10

6 Juaquetta Holcomb Featured Artist – Juaquetta hand spins unique yarn using local wool and alpaca. After washing she dyes and prepares these fibers to spin rustic yarns. Stop by First Friday to meet Juaquetta in person. 5-8:30 p.m. Friday. Pottery Place Plus, Historic Liberty Building, 203 N. Washington St. Admission: Free.

7 KYRS Presents: Get Loud in the Library Concert Series – Enjoy free, live music featuring the Jumby’s. 7 p.m. Friday. Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

8 Opening Reception for “Symbiosis: The Living Language of the Inland Northwest” – An art show that brings together three artists exploring the deep interconnections between humans and the natural world. Meet the artists and mingle. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

9 “The Plague” – A socially awkward tween endures the ruthless hierarchy at a water polo camp, his anxiety spiraling into psychological turmoil over the summer. Rated R. 1 hour, 35 minutes. Showing 7 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Admission: $8.

10 Choose to Lose: an Improvised Game Show – Two contestants from the audience will choose the players, decide the games, add challenges, and mix them all together for a wild fusion of comedy and chaos. Unlock hidden games from mysterious folders and see how your choices create the most absurd and funny combinations imaginable. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9