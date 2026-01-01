Spokane Valley mobile home park fire displaces multiple families

Ten people were displaced from their homes after a Spokane Valley fire that started in a shed spread to three mobile homes.

Smoke and flames were reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Kings Court mobile home park on East First Avenue and Custer Road, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

The first fire crews reached the scene in under six minutes and found a fire burning in a shed, which was being used to live in, between two mobile homes. The fire spread to three mobile homes within 20 minutes because firefighters had problems accessing where the fire started, the release stated.

The fire triggered a large first responder response, including ambulances and law enforcement. Crews eventually gained control of the fire. Only one home was occupied when the fire broke out and multiple families were displaced.

All residents got out safely and two animals were rescued, the fire department said. A few people were evaluated on scene for minor smoke inhalation, but none required treatment or hospitalization.

The American Red Cross was notified to help those who were displaced.

Fire investigators believe a propane space heater in the detached shed was the most likely source of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

The department reminded residents to keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable objects.