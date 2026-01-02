Disposal rates rise for garbage, yard waste and appliances at Spokane County transfer stations

Along with resolutions and festivities, the new year also brings increased trash rates for Spokane County residents.

As of Thursday, garbage disposal rates have increased by 4%, while the cost to dispose of yard waste increased by 10% “to cover rising costs for waste disposal and operating systems,” according to a Spokane County news release. The rate increases affect self-hauling and the disposal of trash, recycling and hazardous waste at the north transfer station along Elk-Chattaroy Road in Colbert and the Sullivan Road transfer station in Spokane Valley.

Garbage disposal costs increased to $135.63 per ton with a minimum charge of $17, while yard waste disposal rose to $73.31 per ton with a minimum charge of $8. The minimum fees cover up to 260 and 220 pounds of waste, respectively.

There are also new policies for the disposal of refrigerant-containing appliances. Those looking to discard their fridge, freezer or air conditioner, for example, will now be charged a $30 fee in addition to the weight rates.

The additional appliance fee is intended to cover the cost of safely disposing of the harmful chemicals, the county states in its release.

“Many refrigerants are dangerous due to their toxicity and the potential health and environmental risks associated with exposure,” the release reads. “These hazardous chemicals must be safely recovered from each unit – a process that is time-consuming and requires specialized equipment and disposal methods.”