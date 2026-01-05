Cal Poly safety Jeremiah Bernard commits to WSU, freshman safety Kyle Peterson re-signs with Cougars

PULLMAN – More reinforcements are coming to Washington State’s secondary.

The Cougars have landed a commitment from Cal Poly transfer safety Jeremiah Bernard, who shared his decision on social media Monday afternoon, giving his new team its fourth offseason addition – all on defense, including three in the secondary.

After spending the first two years of his career at FCS Cal Poly, Bernard will have two more years of eligibility.

As a redshirt freshman this fall, Bernard played in 12 games, including eight starts. He recorded six pass breakups and four interceptions, including one in three of his last four games of the season. Listed at 6 feet and 195 pounds, Bernard totaled 57 tackles, 33 solo and three for loss, plus one sack and one forced fumble. He earned All-Big Sky second team honors.

Bernard’s arrival will help WSU offset the loss of its top three safeties: Tucker Large, Cale Reeder and Matthew Durrance, all of whom have exhausted their eligibility. That trio keyed the Cougars’ sharp pass defense last season, so new head coach Kirby Moore is targeting replacements in the portal.

A native of the northern California town Modesto, Bernard also made an impact as a true freshman in 2024, he made 18 tackles in eight games, including four against Sacramento State. He also forced a game-winning fumble in the final seconds in that game.

Bernard was a three-star prospect out of Modesto Christian in the class of 2024, earning one offer, which came from Cal Poly. Bernard likely found his way to WSU by way of new cornerbacks coach Brandyn Thompson, who was previously the Mustangs’ cornerbacks coach.

The Cougs’ new secondary is coming together. In the past couple days, they’ve also landed commitments from San Jose State cornerback Jaylen Thomas and Oregon State cornerback Jalil Tucker, who figure to compete for snaps right away. They’re helping replace outgoing WSU cornerbacks Colby Humphrey and Jamorri Colson, both of whom are out of eligibility.

WSU’s other offseason addition is Kent State transfer linebacker Nylan Brown, who announced his decision on Sunday.

Freshman safety re-signs with Cougars

Safety Kyle Peterson is re-signing with WSU, his representatives at Mathurin Agency announced on Monday afternoon, agreeing to a new revenue-sharing NIL deal. As a true freshman last season, Peterson played 111 snaps in 12 games, flashing his potential with a season-best 41 snaps in an early-season win over San Diego State.

A Texas native, Peterson was a class of 2025 prospect who committed to former coach Jake Dickert, who then decamped for Wake Forest. Peterson kept his commitment then, and again when former coach Jimmy Rogers left for Iowa State last month.

As an incoming sophomore, Peterson figures to be in the mix for meaningful snaps next season.

Peterson is the 21st player to re-sign with WSU, including wide receiver Tony Freeman, running back Kirby Vorhees and the Cougars’ top five offensive linemen with eligibility.