Former Van Halen front man David Lee Roth coming to Spokane Tribe Casino

David Lee Roth, the 71-year-old former lead singer for the rock band Van Halen, has announced a new tour that will begin in Airway Heights.

Roth, who retired from performing in 2021 only to continue singing covers of Van Halen songs the next year, will appear April 16 at the Spokane Tribe Casino, venue officials posted on social media.

The Airway Heights concert will begin a run of 28 scheduled events that will end with the final show on Aug. 7 in South Dakota, at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground.

Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices haven’t been announced.

Roth was the charismatic front man as Van Halen erupted with its self-titled release in 1978. During the next seven years, the band’s popularity grew as it sold 80 million albums across the world.

Roth’s last album with the band was the eponymous 1984 that leveraged the splash of MTV to make Van Halen one of the decade’s top music acts.

He left for a solo career in 1985, and Van Halen regrouped for a second run of second albums with vocalist Sammy Hagar.

Roth rejoined Van Halen in 2012. The band dissolved as legendary lead guitarist Eddie Van Halen battled cancer and later died in 2020.