Michael Rapaport says he’ll challenge NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani in 2029

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Michael Rapaport says that he plans to challenge Mayor Zohran Mamdani in the next mayoral race.

The former “Friends” actor on his Monday podcast expressed his intentions to unseat the newly anointed mayor despite the next race being 1,400 days away.

“Let me tell you something, guys, girls, women, children of all ages – 2025 was crazy,” he said before expressing pessimism about the year to come.

After referring to himself as “Mr. Mayor Rapaport,” the 55-year-old performer from the Upper East Side announced “That’s why I’m running for mayor.”

Rapaport gave few details about his potential campaign platform, instead using his 36-minute broadcast to talk about movies, reality TV, sports and U.S. intervention in Venezuela before announcing his mayoral ambitions.

Rapaport, who’s been critical of the 34-year-old Democratic mayor elected in November, doesn’t appear to have filed paperwork or taken any serious steps toward running for office in 2029. But he insisted he’s sincere and asked supporters interested in joining his campaign to submit their resumes.

“You gotta prepare now,” he said. “I’m taking it as far as I can take it.”

After vulgarly referring to Mamdani, Rapaport groused during his “I Am Rapaport” podcast that he doesn’t trust the new mayor and expects him to perform very poorly over the next four years.