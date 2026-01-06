Trump Administration taps Spokane County communications director for state’s top USDA role

The Trump administration has tapped Spokane County’s top spokesman to hold the highest U.S. Department of Agriculture role in Washington state.

Spokane County Communications Director Patrick Bell on Tuesday was named director of the Washington office of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, which oversees federal farm loans, disaster assistance and conservation programs statewide from its headquarters in Spokane Valley.

Bell has nearly 20 years of experience in the communications and political realms, including as associate and interim director of state relations and director of special projects for the University of Washington. He’s likely best known for his eight years as a senior staff member for former Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Spokane, including managing a re-election campaign and her three Eastern Washington offices. He joined the county in 2023 and unsuccessfully ran for a state House of Representatives seat from his home in Suncrest in 2024.

McMorris Rodgers said Bell’s selection was a great choice for the state of Washington. He brings lived experience, as well as a hefty knowledge of federal operations and established relationships within the agricultural community, nationally and statewide.

“I think he has a ton to offer,” She said. “And besides his knowledge and experience, he also just has a great big heart. He really cares about people and wants to help.”

Bell is someone who understands the challenges facing Washington’s agricultural community, which is a top economic driver for the state and Eastern Washington in particular, McMorris Rodgers added.

Raised on his family’s farms in Springdale and Camano Island, Bell graduated from Stanwood High School in 2001 before earning a political science bachelor’s from Pacific Lutheran University and master’s in public administration from Seattle University. In 2008, he was selected as a U.S. Fulbright fellow to study energy economics overseas, according to a news release announcing his candidacy for state office last year.

“Patrick brings deep agricultural roots and a lifelong connection to rural communities,” states a USDA release announcing his appointment. “He has served in public service in Washington, D.C., and Eastern Washington, helping shape and implement policy affecting agriculture, natural resources, and rural economies statewide.”

Bell could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday, but appears to already have started his new job. A staff member at the Spokane Valley office said he was tied up with meetings in response to an inquiry from The Spokesman-Review.

Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, and Jon Devaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said their commodity advocacy and resource groups look forward to working with Bell again, after previously interacting and collaborating during his time with the former congresswoman.

Bell is replacing former state senator and Spokane County Chief Deputy Assessor Jon Wyss, who was first appointed by the Trump administration in 2019 and went on to serve two more stints until his firing in October.

Wyss was a popular administrator among the state’s agricultural community, highlighted by multigenerational farmer and Sunnyside Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse’s sentiment following Wyss’ departure last year.

“His experience, relationships with producers, and firsthand understanding of the challenges in farm country give producers an ally in the federal government,” Newhouse said, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review. “Jon’s firing is a mistake and a disservice to farmers who need a strong leader at the Farm Service Agency, especially now, when times are tough.”

Both DeVaney and Hennings said they were glad to see the vacancy left by Wyss filled. It’s an important role that works directly with farmers who need assistance understanding and navigating federal systems, meets regularly with commodity groups and provides a direct inroad to federal leaders that may be otherwise hard to reach, Hennings said.

The longer the role went unfilled, the more stress it was likely to cause among the state’s agricultural community.

“To have that person that can oversee the different counties, and make sure everything’s working properly, and providing the right information to growers on programs, it’s important,” Hennings said.

Newhouse, while critical of Wyss departure, appears to be pleased with the selection of his replacement.

“Pat is a great fit to lead the Washington State FSA, bringing years of experience to the job that will directly benefit producers across our state” Newhouse said. “As part of a multigenerational farm family, Pat knows firsthand the challenges in farm country, and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”