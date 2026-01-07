Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named to Wooden Award midseason Top 25

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike is still being one of considered for one of college basketball’s most prestigious postseason honors.

Ike, the second-leading scorer and top rebounder for the eighth-ranked Zags, was one of 25 players named to the Wooden Award’s Midseason Watch List, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.

The senior forward who appeared on the Wooden Award’s Preseason list is currently averaging 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for Gonzaga, which sits at 16-1 and 4-0 in West Coast Conference play entering Thursday’s matchup with Santa Clara at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Ike ranks No. 5 nationally with nine double-doubles on the season, just three behind NCAA leader Michael Ajayi, the former Gonzaga forward who transferred to Butler last offseason.

A native of Aurora, Colorado, Ike is shooting 52.2% from the field, 75% from the free throw line and 27.6% from the 3-point line while averaging a team-high 27.8 minutes per game for Gonzaga.

The recipients of the Wooden Award will be announced April 10 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Joining Ike on the Wooden list are Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., Tennessee’s Nate Ament, Duke’s Cameron Boozer, Arizona’s Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat, Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr., Indiana’s Tucker DeVries, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Houston’s Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp, Kansas State’s PJ Haggerty, Florida’s Thomas Haugh, Iowa State’s Josh Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey, Connecticut’s Alex Karaban, Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith, Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr., Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Texas Tech’s JT Toppin and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson.