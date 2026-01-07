Homeland Security says woman shot by ICE agent in Minneapolis has died

Law enforcement agents stand on the scene of a shooting at E 34th St. and Portland Ave. in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. (Alex Kormann/Minnesota Star Tribune/TNS)

Minnesota Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday that a woman was shot and killed by a Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a confrontation between federal agents and protesters in Minneapolis.

Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said ICE officers “were conducting targeted operations” when community members began trying to block ICE vehicles. She said the ICE agent “fired defensive shots” as the woman attempted to run over agents.

Gov. Tim Walz put out a call for calm, and Mayor Jacob Frey demanded in a social media post that ICE leave the city immediately.

Clashes between ICE agents and protesters have escalated as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security turned its eye on the Twin Cities.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News late Tuesday that her agency sent 2,000 additional ICE agents to the Twin Cities in the previous 48 hours, in a significant escalation of its immigration enforcement presence in Minnesota.

Called “Operation Metro Surge,” ICE agents have stepped up their presence in Minneapolis, St. Paul and several nearby suburbs.

Noem said it has resulted in more than 1,500 arrests so far, although the Minnesota Star Tribune has been unable to verify that number. The agency has not released a list of those detained.

