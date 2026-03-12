2 people injured and gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University

By Christine Hauser New York Times

Two people were injured after a gunman opened fire in a building at Old Dominion University on Thursday, leading to a large response by law enforcement officials, the university said in a statement. The shooter was dead, the statement said.

The shooting at the university in Norfolk, Virginia, took place shortly before 10:49 a.m., when a gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, which has classrooms and lecture halls, the university said. The Old Dominion University police, Norfolk police and other emergency personnel responded. The people who were injured were taken to a hospital and classes were canceled, the university said. The extent of their injuries was not yet clear.

“The gunman is now deceased,” the statement said.

The statement did not say whether the gunman and the people who were injured were students, faculty members or people who had come from off-campus. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or how the gunman died.

Students told 13NewsNow of Norfolk that they were taking midterm exams and had seen a commotion or fight before hearing gunfire.

Old Dominion University is a public research university with around 24,000 students.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.