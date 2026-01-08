Bonner County man suspected of killing his grandfather

A Bonner County resident was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his grandfather.

Joseph Reyes, 69, was found dead inside his home on Tuesday in the Samuels area of Bonner County north of Sandpoint, according to a Facebook post from the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Kiley, 29, was taken into custody without incident. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The case is under investigation.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office declined to share any more information Thursday.