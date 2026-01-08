QB Demond Williams Jr. returning to UW after transfer decision

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

After a chaotic three-day ordeal, Demond Williams Jr. and Washington reconciled Thursday evening, keeping the sophomore quarterback on Montlake for the 2026 season.

“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Williams wrote in a statement posted on his social media accounts. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual. I am fully committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.

“Additionally, I apologize that the timing of these events coincided with the celebration of life for Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our University community. I never intended to call attention away from such an important moment.”

Williams initiated the events late Tuesday evening, when he announced on social media that he intended to enter the transfer portal despite signing a one-year, $4 million name, image and likeness (NIL) license agreement to return to the Huskies on Jan. 2.

His announcement ignited discussions about the modern state of college football and questions about the strength of NIL license agreements after Washington made it clear it intended to pursue “all legal avenues” to enforce the contract. Athletic director Pat Chun thanked university president Robert J. Jones, the UW board of regents and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti for their support throughout the ordeal.

“The past 48 hours have underscored just how complex and challenging the current college athletics environment has become,” Chun said in a statement Thursday. “What has transpired has been difficult for all parties involved and is emblematic of many of the current issues in college sports.

“It is critical in this post-House, revenue-sharing environment that contracts with student-athletes are not only enforced but respected by everyone within the college sports ecosystem. … We will continue to support Demond as he continues his academic and athletic career at UW.”

The NIL license agreement, which presumably granted UW exclusive rights to Williams’ NIL, wasn’t capable of preventing the young quarterback from leaving the university. However, the Huskies likely would’ve demanded a large buyout to return Williams’ his NIL rights and allow him to be paid by another program.

It also stated Washington had no obligation to enter Williams’ name in the transfer portal or facilitate a transfer to another program, something the Huskies had not done as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fallout from Williams’ decision continued into Thursday morning, when Wasserman agent Doug Hendrickson announced he was no longer representing Williams because of philosophical differences. Florida-based attorney Darren Heitner later announced he’d been retained as legal counsel for Williams.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported Williams or the school he transferred to would’ve owed Washington the entire value of the NIL license agreement, $4 million. The transferee program also would’ve suffered a reduction in its revenue-sharing pool next year because of House v. NCAA settlement guidelines.

“Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future,” UW coach Jedd Fisch said in a statement Thursday. “We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic and social development.”

Now, Williams is returning to Seattle. So where do Washington, Williams and Fisch go from here?

Williams, who was named one of the youngest team captains in program history before the 2025 season, has breached a significant amount of trust. With teammates. Athletic department staffers. Coaches. Donors.

The tens of thousands of purple and gold faithful who crowded Husky Stadium during the past season to support him will likely be the least forgiving. As is their right after the roller coaster experience of the past three days.

Yet Williams remains the exciting talent that fueled Husky dreams just a month ago, assuming the events of the past few days haven’t changed the football player he’s been during his two seasons at UW. He’s still the offensive catalyst of a team that can now look forward again to 2026 where a College Football Playoff berth is the stated expectation.

“I appreciate Demond’s statement,” Fisch said. “I support him, and we will work together to begin the process of repairing relationships and regaining the trust of the Husky community.”

Winning generally cures everything. If Williams can be the linchpin of a successful 2026 campaign, perhaps even reach the Heisman potential Fisch declared possible after his freshman season, maybe this three-day tribulation will simply become a footnote in a vaunted UW career.

But Williams is going to have to earn that trust back himself. If the 19-year-old quarterback hopes to get back in the good graces of Husky fans – even if it’s just for one more season – the platitudes that have defined his public persona might not be enough anymore.

For the two seasons he’s been at Washington, Williams has exhibited the ideal quarterback facade. Following the steps laid out in front of him. Never drawing attention for the wrong reasons. Saying what was expected. Until now.

Washington requires a genuine, authentic apology to fully move forward. Or it’s going to be an uncomfortable year until his current NIL license agreement expires.

“I am excited to reunite with my teammates and to lead the University of Washington to success in the 2026 season and beyond,” Williams wrote. “Go Huskies!”