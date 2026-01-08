WSU lands commitment from Idaho DE Matyus McLain, further fortifying defensive line

PULLMAN — To find their team’s next player, Washington State coaches didn’t have to look far.

The Cougars are signing nearby Idaho defensive end Matyus McLain, the program announced Friday morning, reeling in their 13th addition of the offseason. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, McLain started all 12 games last season for the Vandals, totaling 42 tackles, including 13 1/2 for loss and 4.5 sacks. That helped him earn All-Big Sky honorable mention honors on defense.

A native of Priest River, Idaho, McLain spent three years at Idaho, playing in 24 total games. Last season, he pocketed 34 quarterback pressures, registering at least four in five games — which includes a six-pressure game against St. Thomas.

McLain played a reserve role in 2024, picking up seven tackles in 11 games, logging 97 total snaps.

Cougar fans might remember McLain. In the fourth quarter of WSU’s season-opening win over Idaho last season, McLain surged through the line of scrimmage and forced a fumble on running back Angel Johnson, giving the Vandals a chance to take the lead. The visitors managed only a field goal, though, and the Cougs responded with a game-winning field goal.

The CW

In fact, it was that game — Idaho’s only contest against an FBS opponent all season — that McLain played his best. For that game, he recorded a Pro Football Focus defense grade of 89.6, his best of the season. He also registered a run defense grade of 93.4, by far his top mark of the year, perhaps signaling what he’s capable of against the types of opponents WSU will take on next fall.

McLain’s addition fits in nicely with the way the Cougars are rebuilding their defensive line. On Thursday, WSU earned commitments from four at that position: SMU’s DJ Warner, Cal’s Ike Okafor, Arizona’s Eduwa Okundaye and Vanderbilt’s Linus Zunk, replenishing several key losses up front with Power 4 pieces.

WSU’s departures included starters Max Baloun and Bryson Lamb, both of whom followed coach Jimmy Rogers to Iowa State, as well as defensive end Malaki Ta’ase, who is doing the same. Key edge rusher Isaac Terrell has not announced his new school, but he’s in the portal, and it appears unlikely that he will return to WSU.

Can McLain earn meaningful snaps in what has suddenly become a crowded defensive line room? That much is unclear, but with two more years of eligibility, he seems ready to make an impact, whether now or later.