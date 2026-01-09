NFL playoffs: Who should Seahawks, fans watch in wild-card round?

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

If only it were as simple for the Seahawks and their fans if they knew exactly which game they need to watch this weekend.

Instead, there are potentially three playoff games that could determine who the Seahawks will face next weekend in the divisional round.

Not that more football is a bad thing, just that it could take until the end of the weekend to know the Seahawks’ opponent.

As a refresher: because the Seahawks are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs they earned a bye straight to the divisional round next weekend, a game that could be played Saturday or Sunday (Jan. 17 or 18) at Lumen Field.

It’s the first time the Seahawks have had the No. 1 seed and a bye since the 2014 season.

They will play the lowest remaining seed among the three teams that advance to the divisional round. That would be either the fourth-seeded Carolina Panthers, fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams, sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers or seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.

On Saturday the Panthers face the Rams and the Packers play the Chicago Bears, and on Sunday the 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Green Bay defeats Chicago, then the matter is settled. If not, Seattle would have to wait until the 49ers-Eagles game.

As might be expected in a locker room of 70 players, the Seahawks queried this week offered a few thoughts on how they plan to follow along this weekend.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon hinted at a watch party for a few players but said, “I have to keep that information [in] the locker room.”

Receiver Cooper Kupp said he expects to watch at home with his three sons, the oldest of whom is 7.

“My boys are really into it right now,” he said. “They want to watch football whenever it’s on, so I’m sure they’ll prod us to get the games on at some point. Just looking forward to spending time with the family. If the games end up being on, as they probably will, we’ll watch.”

Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori gave the lament of many in this age of increased streaming games, noting he’d first have to figure out what channel or streaming service each game is on.

“It’s kind of hard finding the games all over the place,” he said. “If I can catch a game or two I definitely will. But I’ll probably be using this time to unwind as well.”

For the Seahawks and their fans, here’s a guide on what they need to know about each game this weekend:

Saturday

No. 5 seed Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 seed Carolina Panthers

When, where: 1:30 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: Fox, NFL+.

Outlook: The consensus is that the Seahawks and Rams are the NFC’s two best teams and likely will meet again on the road to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles must win at Carolina first before potentially getting another shot at the Seahawks, thanks mostly to their inexplicable, 16-point fourth-quarter comeback in a 38-37 overtime victory Dec. 18.

The Seahawks also owe the Panthers a debt of gratitude. Carolina defeated the Rams 31-28 in Charlotte on Nov. 30, when Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford played one of his worst games of the season, throwing two of his eight interceptions this season, including one that was returned for a touchdown by former Seahawk Mike Jackson. Carolina also rushed for 164 yards against the Rams, and Bryce Young threw for three TDs, so it was hardly a fluke.

What it means for the Seahawks: The Seahawks would face the winner of this game only if the Packers and 49ers lose. But any self-respecting Seahawks fan will be rooting hard as can be for Carolina and coach Dave Canales, a former longtime Seahawks assistant, to get the Rams out of the way.

No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers at No. 2 seed Chicago Bears

When, where: 5 p.m., Soldier Field, Chicago.

TV: Amazon Prime, NFL+.

Outlook: Since the NFL expanded the playoffs to 14 teams and went to seven seeds in each conference in 2020, only one No. 7 seed has won a game — the Packers two years ago at Dallas, 48-32.

The oddsmakers think it will happen again, apparently not having much faith in a Bears team that finished 11-6 but benefitted from a plus-22 turnover margin, the kind of thing that sometimes disappears in the playoffs.

The Packers are also expected to have starting running back Josh Jacobs back after he missed the regular-season finale.

What it means for the Seahawks: As noted, if the Packers win then they would be the team coming to Seattle. If not, everyone must wait to see if the 49ers can defeat the Eagles.

The Seahawks would be more than happy if Green Bay wins, though, assuring that a potential showdown with the Rams would wait until the NFC title game.

And the first time the Packers came to Seattle for a playoff game in January was pretty fun. In fact, next Sunday is the 11-year anniversary of that NFC Championship Game won by the Seahawks.

Sunday

No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 seed Philadelphia Eagles

When, where: 1:30 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

TV: FOX, NFL+.

Outlook: After losing at home to the Seahawks last week, the 49ers must make the long trip to Philly to play the defending Super Bowl champs. The 49ers were held to their lowest point total in the past eight years by the Seahawks (in case you’d forgotten and like being reminded).

The 49ers may get left tackle Trent Williams back after he sat out last week, but receiver Ricky Pearsall and linebacker Dee Winters (who injured an ankle against the Seahawks) may be out.

The Eagles could have gotten the No. 2 seed if they’d defeated Washington at home last week, but they rested some key players and lost. That meant they got the 49ers instead of the Packers but also assured they remained pretty healthy.

We’ll see how that works out.

What it means for Seattle: As noted, this game matters to the Seahawks only if the Bears defeat the Packers.

If the Rams have also won Saturday, then it could become a question of rooting for whether you want to see the Rams or 49ers in the divisional round.

The feeling here is you’d rather get a 49ers team that, as well as it played down the stretch, seemed to do a lot of it with mirrors to overcome its injuries.

Of course, if Carolina and the Bears have won Saturday then start singing “Fly, Eagles Fly” as loud as you can and root for Philly to win and send the Panthers to Seattle.

Feel free to watch and worry about the ramifications as much as you want. That’s part of the fun.

Or, you could go the route of Seahawks tight end AJ Barner, who said he’ll just wait until it’s all over to find out what happened.

“I’m not going to watch any of the games this weekend,” he said. “I kind of want to watch the film on whoever we play, not get too into it. (As a player) You’re a part of the game. I don’t want to watch the production on the weekend. It’s kind of weird. You know what I’m saying? Whoever we’ve got to play, we’ll be ready for it and be excited for it.”