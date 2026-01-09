Nine Mile Falls restaurant damaged in fire

Crews work to clean up a structure fire at the site of the former El Ranchito Mexican restaurant on Friday, Jan 9, 2026, at 5919 WA-291, Nine Mile Falls, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

A Mexican restaurant in Nine Mile Falls strip mall was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to El Ranchito, 5919 state Highway 291, about 9:40 a.m., said Stevens County Fire District 1 Chief Mike Bucy. Crews had the fire out by about 10:30 a.m.

El Ranchito recently closed permanently, but a new Mexican restaurant is taking over the space and employees from the new restaurant were inside when the fire began, Bucy said.

“It was a minor smoke explosion, as opposed to what people normally equate an explosion with. It wasn’t quite that big,” Bucy said.

The blaze caused significant damage to the kitchen, where the fire likely started, Bucy said.

“Crews held the fire to the kitchen, but the damage is going to be quite extensive,” Bucy said.

He estimates the old Mexican restaurant will have around $150,000 worth of damage to pay for.

Chill Out Ice Creamery next store has severe smoke damage and will likely not be open for several weeks, Bucy said. Other businesses in the strip mall were expected to be able to reopen later Friday.

Justin Oaks, owner of Chill Out, said his business is covered by insurance. The ice cream parlor typically operates from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, Oaks said.

Cause of the fire in under investigation, Bucy said.