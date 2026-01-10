The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa Fox 28

9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond USA

10 a.m.: Memphis at FAU ESPN2

Noon: North Texas at Wichita State ESPNU

Noon: Wright State at Oakland ESPN2

2 p.m.: Cincinnati at UCF ESPN2

3 p.m.: Ohio State at Washington Peacock

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: George Mason at George Washington CBS Sports

9 a.m.: Villanova at Providence truTV

10 a.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame ESPN

10 a.m.: Louisiana Tech at Liberty ESPNU

11 a.m.: UConn at Creighton truTV

11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville KSKN

11 a.m.: Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago USA

11 a.m.: Duquesne at VCU CBS Sports

Noon: Texas at LSU ESPN

2 p.m.: Duke at Stanford ESPN

Basketball, Unrivaled

4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Rose truTV

5:45 p.m.: Vinyl at Hive truTV

Football, NFL wild card

10 a.m.: Buffalo at Jacksonville CBS

1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia Fox 28

5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at New England NBC

Golf

7 a.m.: LIV Golf Promotions FS1

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: New Jersey at Winnipeg NHL Network

5 p.m.: Las Vegas at San Jose NHL Network

Horse racing

Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, FA Cup

6 a.m.: Arsenal at Portsmouth ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL wild card

10 a.m.: Buffalo at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

1:30 p.m.: San Fran. at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM

All events subject to change