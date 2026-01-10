On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Illinois at Iowa Fox 28
9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Richmond USA
10 a.m.: Memphis at FAU ESPN2
Noon: North Texas at Wichita State ESPNU
Noon: Wright State at Oakland ESPN2
2 p.m.: Cincinnati at UCF ESPN2
3 p.m.: Ohio State at Washington Peacock
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: George Mason at George Washington CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Villanova at Providence truTV
10 a.m.: North Carolina at Notre Dame ESPN
10 a.m.: Louisiana Tech at Liberty ESPNU
11 a.m.: UConn at Creighton truTV
11 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville KSKN
11 a.m.: Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago USA
11 a.m.: Duquesne at VCU CBS Sports
Noon: Texas at LSU ESPN
2 p.m.: Duke at Stanford ESPN
Basketball, Unrivaled
4:30 p.m.: Breeze at Rose truTV
5:45 p.m.: Vinyl at Hive truTV
Football, NFL wild card
10 a.m.: Buffalo at Jacksonville CBS
1:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia Fox 28
5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at New England NBC
Golf
7 a.m.: LIV Golf Promotions FS1
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: New Jersey at Winnipeg NHL Network
5 p.m.: Las Vegas at San Jose NHL Network
Horse racing
Noon: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, FA Cup
6 a.m.: Arsenal at Portsmouth ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL wild card
10 a.m.: Buffalo at Jacksonville 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
1:30 p.m.: San Fran. at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
All events subject to change