WSU signs wide receiver Ryan McKendry, who led all California JUCOs in scoring last fall

PULLMAN — One of the top wide receivers in the California junior college system last fall is headed to Washington State.

The Cougars have signed incoming sophomore wideout Ryan McKendry, the program announced Monday, further fortifying their new-look receiver corps. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, McKendry is WSU’s 23rd addition via the transfer portal this offseason.

As a true freshman last fall, McKendry totaled 44 receptions for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns at Los Medanos College, leading the state’s junior colleges in yards and touchdowns. He played in nine games, logging an average reception of a remarkable 27.8 yards, which also led California. After the season, he landed on the Region II All-State first team.

Last season, McKendry cleared the 100-yard receiving mark in six of his nine games, including a 235-yard game against Merced, a 188-yard showing against Cabrillo and a 182-yard effort against Siskiyous. He also enjoyed two three-touchdown performances, which came against Merced and Coalinga.

McKendry chose WSU over offers from Sacramento State, Cal Poly, Stony Brook, Towson and Indiana State, all of which compete in the FCS ranks. The Cougars extended McKendry his only FBS offer.

How does McKendry fit into the Cougs’ receiving corps? WSU’s rotation will likely include Florida transfer Tank Hawkins, Oregon State transfer Darrius Clemons, Missouri transfer Daniel Blood and speedster Tony Freeman, who recently re-signed with the Cougars and will play his third season in Pullman next fall. How McKendry slots into that mix is unclear so far.

But it’s clear that McKendry provides something that not all of the Cougs’ receivers do: size. Hawkins and Freeman have blazing speed, for example, but they are listed at 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-8, respectively. Even Blood is 5-foot-10. Clemons is the exception, checking in at 6-foot-3, which could pair nicely with McKendry’s bigger frame.

McKendry is a native of Brentwood, California, where he played at Liberty High in the class of 2024. It appears that McKendry didn’t play football in 2024, instead taking a year off before taking his talents to Los Medanos College, where he also ranked third in the state with 44 receptions last season.