Live updates: Washington State hosts No. 9 Gonzaga without leading scorer Braden Huff

From staff reports

First half

11:17 – GU 15, WSU 14: Zags were fully in control with a 15-0 run, but WSU’s Hildebrandt steps up and knocks down three straight 3-pointers for a 9-0 run. GU calls timeout.

14:59 – GU 11, WSU 5: Gonzaga on an 11-0 run as WSU calls a timeout. The best five minutes of Warley’s Zags career as he has four points, an offensive rebound, an assist, three steals and a block already.

Zags started slow shooting, but took advantage of WSU’s turnovers.

18:53 – WSU 2, GU 0: Cougars win the tip and the two teams trade misses until Morton gives WSU the first lead with a jumper. We’re underway in Pullman.

Crowd right before tip. Lower bowl mostly full but upper section is pretty empty. pic.twitter.com/VrYJhbRXXe — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 16, 2026

Starting 5’s

• Gonzaga: Braden Smith, Jalen Aarley, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti and Graham Ike.

A new-look lineup for the Zags, who will have to find the best five without Braden Huff for the foreseeable future.

• Washington State: Jerone Morton, Ace Glass, Emmanuel Ugbo, Eemeli Yalaho and ND Okafor.

📍Pullman, Wash.



🏟️ No. 9 #Gonzaga (17-1, 5-0) at #WSU (8-10, 3-2)



📺: 7:10 p.m., CBSSN



📊GU: Graham Ike (17.8 ppg), Ike (8.6 rpg), Braeden Smith (4.7 apg)



WSU: Ace Glass (15.9 ppg), ND Okafor/Eemeli Yalaho (5.9 rpg), Jerone Morton (2.9 apg), pic.twitter.com/Z7DlWn3XFQ — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 16, 2026

Braden Huff sidelined for 4-8 weeks

Gonzaga suffered a major blow before tonight’s game against Washington State. Braden Huff, who is tied as the team’s leading scorer, will miss 4-8 weeks with a left knee injury suffered during practice.

That would sideline Huff until at least mid-February and possibly keep him out until the NCAA Tournament.

Huff is on the Zags’ bench with crutches dribbling a basketball between his legs. Painful sight as GU moves forward without the NCAA leader in total field goals who was also averaging 17.8 ppg. https://t.co/qMlQzZe63V pic.twitter.com/Pr5MmogiNJ — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 16, 2026

#Gonzaga’s Braden Huff is out 4-8 weeks with a left knee injury, according to a school spokesman. Huff’s injury occurred during practice. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 16, 2026

Gonzaga’s Braden Huff to miss 4-8 weeks with left knee injury PULLMAN – Gonzaga’s Braden Huff will miss the next four to eight weeks with a left knee injury, potentially jeopardizing the forward’s chances of suiting up for the ninth-ranked Bulldogs again this season. | Read more

Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the evening.

Pregame

The Gonzaga and Washington State men’s basketball teams will continue their renewed rivalry as conference foes on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs will look to make it eight straight wins over the Cougars when the two teams tip off at 7 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Zags (17-1, 5-0 West Coast) swept two games against the Cougars (8-10, 3-2) last year – their first as conference opponents, which will persist into the new Pac-12 next season. Gonzaga has not lost to WSU since 2010 and won 14 of 17 matchups since 2000.

The Cougars have been improved in recent weeks after a rough start to the season, which included losses to Idaho, Bradley and Davidson. WSU lost to Saint Mary’s on Saturday 88-82, the only other unbeaten team in the WCC.

The Zags turned away Santa Clara 89-77 last Thursday in their only game of the week.

The Cougars will lean on breakout freshman Ace Glass (15.9 ppg) and center ND Okafor (10.1 ppg) to try and pull off the upset.

Gonzaga is favored by 17½ points per vegasinsider.com.

Looks like WSU wing Ri Vavers will miss tonight’s game. Sitting on sidelines during warmups/stretching. Pretty costly loss for the Cougs if he can’t go. pic.twitter.com/SvUQDDiGzG — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) January 16, 2026

Game preview

‘We can’t get complacent.’ No. 9 Gonzaga returns to court for two-game road swing beginning at Washington State More than halfway through the regular season, ninth-ranked Gonzaga is precisely where it needs to be but probably nowhere close to where it wants to be after a few close calls in West Coast Conference play. | Read more

Key matchup: Ace Glass assignment critical to Gonzaga’s game plan against Washington State PULLMAN – Ace Glass might prefer the anonymity he still had two months ago when Washington State was preparing for three games in three days at the Maui Invitational. | Read more

More on the Zags

‘It’s wild out there.’ Gonzaga leaders call for organization, leadership from NCAA in wake of recent college hoops trends There isn’t much Mark Few hasn’t witnessed or experienced in 27 years at the helm of Gonzaga’s basketball program. Major developments pertaining to conference realignment have occurred during Few’s tenure and the longtime GU coach has successfully navigated other landmark changes to the college athletics landscape, adapting to the transfer portal, Name Image Likeness (NIL) legislation and, most recently, NCAA revenue sharing. | Read more

Zags Insiders Podcast: Matchups to watch vs. WSU, Seattle U Former GU center Richard Fox, analyst on Zags’ telecasts on KHQ and SWX, and yours truly, went in depth on the upcoming matchups on the latest Zags Insiders Podcast. | Read more

Gonzaga slips to ninth in AP poll, sixth in NET rankings Gonzaga had a strong one-game week, adding a Quad 2 victory over Santa Clara on Thursday. The same can’t be said for the nine Power 5 Conference foes on GU’s non-conference schedule. Alabama, Oklahoma, Maryland and Oregon each went 0-2 in conference matchups. Kentucky, UCLA, Creighton, Arizona State and previously unbeaten Michigan went 1-1. | Read more

More on the Cougs

WSU to try and pull massive upset on No. 9 Gonzaga and earn first win over Zags since 2010 PULLMAN – David Riley has been around the Pacific Northwest basketball scene for too many years to count, enough to remember all the great post play that Gonzaga has put on display. Sitting in a chair courtside at Beasley Coliseum, the site of his Washington State team’s home matchup with the No. 9 Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Thursday, he begins to list off a couple names. | Read more