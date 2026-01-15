Live updates: Washington State hosts No. 9 Gonzaga without leading scorer Braden Huff
First half
11:17 – GU 15, WSU 14: Zags were fully in control with a 15-0 run, but WSU’s Hildebrandt steps up and knocks down three straight 3-pointers for a 9-0 run. GU calls timeout.
14:59 – GU 11, WSU 5: Gonzaga on an 11-0 run as WSU calls a timeout. The best five minutes of Warley’s Zags career as he has four points, an offensive rebound, an assist, three steals and a block already.
Zags started slow shooting, but took advantage of WSU’s turnovers.
18:53 – WSU 2, GU 0: Cougars win the tip and the two teams trade misses until Morton gives WSU the first lead with a jumper. We’re underway in Pullman.
Starting 5’s
• Gonzaga: Braden Smith, Jalen Aarley, Adam Miller, Emmanuel Innocenti and Graham Ike.
A new-look lineup for the Zags, who will have to find the best five without Braden Huff for the foreseeable future.
• Washington State: Jerone Morton, Ace Glass, Emmanuel Ugbo, Eemeli Yalaho and ND Okafor.
Braden Huff sidelined for 4-8 weeks
Gonzaga suffered a major blow before tonight’s game against Washington State. Braden Huff, who is tied as the team’s leading scorer, will miss 4-8 weeks with a left knee injury suffered during practice.
That would sideline Huff until at least mid-February and possibly keep him out until the NCAA Tournament.
Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the evening.
Pregame
The Gonzaga and Washington State men’s basketball teams will continue their renewed rivalry as conference foes on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs will look to make it eight straight wins over the Cougars when the two teams tip off at 7 p.m. at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.
The Zags (17-1, 5-0 West Coast) swept two games against the Cougars (8-10, 3-2) last year – their first as conference opponents, which will persist into the new Pac-12 next season. Gonzaga has not lost to WSU since 2010 and won 14 of 17 matchups since 2000.
The Cougars have been improved in recent weeks after a rough start to the season, which included losses to Idaho, Bradley and Davidson. WSU lost to Saint Mary’s on Saturday 88-82, the only other unbeaten team in the WCC.
The Zags turned away Santa Clara 89-77 last Thursday in their only game of the week.
The Cougars will lean on breakout freshman Ace Glass (15.9 ppg) and center ND Okafor (10.1 ppg) to try and pull off the upset.
Gonzaga is favored by 17½ points per vegasinsider.com.
Game preview
More on the Zags
More on the Cougs