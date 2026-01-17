By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

A new year is the perfect time to look at your home with fresh eyes. Rather than thinking in terms of major renovations or big-ticket purchases, consider small, intentional updates that can make a meaningful impact. These home decor resolutions focus on refreshing what you already have, editing with purpose, and creating spaces that feel functional and elevated.

Donate. Instead of keeping items that may never be used again, donate them to a reuse center so that your gently used furniture can be someone else’s treasure.

Repair and refresh. As so many projects are often delayed and put off, now is the perfect time to make necessary repairs.

Clean. From dusty shelves to cleaning areas that haven’t been touched in months, take this time for to “deep clean” key areas.

Repaint and recalk. Low-cost refreshers such as painting and recaulking can go a long way to keeping a home fresh.

Reupholster a piece of furniture to convey a whole new look.

Upgrade or replace soft goods. Replace worn pillows, throws and bedding. Fresh textiles are one of the quickest ways to make a room feel new.

Install new lighting. Swap outdated table lamps, floor lamps or pendants for more modern fixtures.

Replace hardware. New cabinet pulls, door hardware or bathroom accessories are small purchases that deliver a big “wow” factor.

Make a statement. Adding or changing a statement piece can instantly transform a room. Some options include artwork, a sculptural chair or a bold mirror. A single focal point can elevate an entire space.

Choose quality over quantity. Rather than multiple decorative items, invest in fewer, well-made pieces that feel intentional and will stand the test of time.