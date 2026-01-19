WSU signs Washington OL Maximus McCree, who played in five games for Huskies last season

PULLMAN – Washington State is picking up an offensive lineman from its biggest rival.

Washington offensive tackle Maximus McCree is signing with the Cougars, the program announced Monday afternoon, a massive development that will deliver WSU a veteran lineman who could push for meaningful playing time right away.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 302 pounds, McCree started three games for UW last season, playing 242 snaps in seven total games. He came off the bench to play in games against FCS UC Davis and Ohio State, then started three straight games at left tackle, filling in for an injured starter against Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan, sustaining his own injury in the final contest.

McCree also recently visited LSU, where he held an offer, he posted on social media, perhaps underscoring the recruiting attention he received after entering the transfer portal.

At UW, McCree took over left tackle starting duties in the middle of the 2024 season, making four straight starts before a thumb injury sidelined him until the Huskies’ bowl game.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, McCree has authored a winding career. He played his first two seasons in 2020 and 2021 at Iowa Central Community College, where he was named an NJCAA first-team All-America offensive lineman in the latter season. He then spent the 2022 season at Maryland, where he played only 13 snaps in two games.

McCree didn’t play football at all in 2023. Instead, he returned home to Kansas City to care for his mother, Nicole, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After Nicole’s condition improved, he returned to Iowa Central in the spring of 2024, where he worked with head coach Jesse Montalto and offensive line coach Justice Clegg to get back into playing shape.

When he achieved that, he landed in Seattle in time for the 2024 season. He played in seven total games that season, including reserve roles against FCS Eastern Michigan and against WSU in the Apple Cup, before getting the starting job in Week 4 against Northwestern.

McCree is the second offensive lineman WSU has signed out of the portal this offseason, joining Utah transfer Kalolo Ta’aga, a 6-foot-7 behemoth who started his career at USC. Offensive line is likely the position where the Cougars could afford to be selective in their additions – if next season started tomorrow, they would have their top five options in left tackle Ashton Tripp, left guard Jonny Lester, center Kyle Martin, right guard Noah Dunham and right tackle Jaylin Caldwell, all returners – but they did need some depth.

McCree certainly provides that, but could he find himself in the starting lineup? Tripp is the Cougs’ bonafide left tackle, starting all 13 games at that position last season, and he projects to get even better in his second season as a starter. If McCree feels comfortable moving to right tackle, he could have a clearer path to playing time over Caldwell, who played in only two games last season due to a knee injury.

Right tackle is also the natural position of Ta’aga, but he has less experience, and it’s possible he needs more time to develop. Much may be uncertain about WSU’s offensive line headed into next fall, but McCree has the experience to help out in that department.