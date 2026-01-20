33-year-old Colton resident dies in Whitman County rollover crash

A 33-year-old Colton resident died in a rollover crash Sunday morning on Wawawai-Pullman Road southwest of Pullman, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Papendick was driving south and went off the road, and the car rolled multiple times, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sheriff’s deputies and Whitman County Fire District 12 responded to the crash about 11 a.m. Papendick died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating. The Whitman County Coroner also responded to assist with the investigation.