Bryce Miller, Mariners agree to 2026 contract, avoid arbitration

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Seattle Mariners announced Tuesday that they have avoided arbitration with starting pitcher Bryce Miller, agreeing to terms on a 2026 contract for the 27-year-old right-hander.

Miller and the Mariners did not come to an agreement on a salary figure for 2026 before the initial Jan. 9 deadline for arbitration-eligible players.

Miller had asked for $2.625 million, and the Mariners filed at $2.25 million. They ultimately met in the middle, per source, at $2,437,500 for 2026.

The agreement includes a club option for 2027, the team announced.

Miller has made 74 regular-season starts for the Mariners over the past three seasons, and he had a team-best 2.94 ERA in 31 starts in 2024.

In 2025, Miller missed about half of the regular season, needing multiple stints on the injured list because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow. He went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts.

He returned late in the summer and then made three postseason starts, posting a 2.51 ERA over 14 1/3 innings. He earned the win in the Mariners’ Game 1 road victory against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS, allowing one run on two hits over six sharp innings.