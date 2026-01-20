Man suspected of shooting through Liberty Lake apartment walls, throwing sword and other items from balcony

A naked Liberty Lake man threw a sword and other items from his apartment balcony Saturday and shot a bullet through his unit’s walls before throwing a firearm through a parked car’s window, according to police.

Matthew C. Foley, 24, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and discharging firearms.

Foley made his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court and is set for an arraignment Thursday. He remained in the Spokane County Jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $15,000 bond.

Liberty Lake police officers were dispatched to 24085 E. Mission Ave. regarding a man in crisis, according to police.

Foley made statements about being in pain, wanting help and yelling about harming himself, according to a news release from police.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded, and officers eventually entered the apartment and detained Foley, the release said. He was taken to a medical facility for a medical and mental health evaluation. He was then arrested and booked into jail.

Police determined Foley damaged a parked vehicle by throwing a firearm through the window. Prior to police’s arrival, Foley fired multiple bullets through the walls of his apartment and through the walls of adjacent apartments. No one was injured, police said.

Officers seized four fired bullet casings, suspected LSD, narcotic paraphernalia and “firearm accessories” from the residence Foley was in.